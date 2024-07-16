Australian Dollar consolidates as traders await directions on labor data

- AUD/USD shows a further decrease since Tuesday falling below 0.6730.
- Australian labor data will dictate short-term dynamics that might prompt a more hawkish RBA.
- Strong US data might now be enough to close the divergence between the Fed and RBA stance.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) continued to lose ground against the USD on Tuesday, falling to 0.6730. After an initial decline in Monday's session, the AUD has extended its losses as profit booking by investors heightens. However, the fundamental outlook hints at the AUD's potential resilience against the USD amidst monetary policy divergences between the Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).
Despite signs of frailty in the Australian economy, stubbornly high inflation has put the brakes on the RBA's intention of lowering interest rates. It is anticipated that the RBA will be one of the last central banks among the G10 countries to begin cutting rates, a factor that might limit the AUD's downside and extend its gains.
Daily digest market movers: AUD may see an upside as the labor market could justify a hike
- Investors are keeping a close eye on the Australian Employment data due for release on Thursday. The report is forecasted to show that in June, 20,000 job-seekers found employment, compared to 39,700 in May.
- If the unemployment rate remains steady at 4.0%, it signifies a robust labor market that may further fuel expectations of the RBA's policy-tightening stance.
- In the US, June's retail sales data showed a 0.1% drop month-on-month, following the same figure in April, slightly below the market forecast.
- This weaker data reinforces market speculation of a sooner-than-expected rate cut by the Federal Reserve.
- Market pricing currently indicates nearly a 50% chance of the RBA increasing rates in either September or November. Conversely, the odds of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September stand at 90%, subject to incoming data.
Technical Analysis: AUD/USD enters consolidation phase, overall outlook remains positive
Despite the recent losses, the AUD/USD's outlook remains positive, with the pair retaining levels not seen since January. Following a rally of over 1.5% in July, indicators including the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) approached overbought territory which prompted a slight correction.
The target for the buyers is to sustain between the 0.6700-0.6730 range while support levels are marked at 0.6680 and 0.6650.
Employment FAQs
Labor market conditions are a key element in assessing the health of an economy and thus a key driver for currency valuation. High employment, or low unemployment, has positive implications for consumer spending and economic growth, boosting the value of the local currency. Moreover, a very tight labor market – a situation in which there is a shortage of workers to fill open positions – can also have implications on inflation levels because low labor supply and high demand leads to higher wages.
The pace at which salaries are growing in an economy is key for policymakers. High wage growth means that households have more money to spend, usually leading to price increases in consumer goods. In contrast to more volatile sources of inflation such as energy prices, wage growth is seen as a key component of underlying and persisting inflation as salary increases are unlikely to be undone. Central banks around the world pay close attention to wage growth data when deciding on monetary policy.
The weight that each central bank assigns to labor market conditions depends on its objectives. Some central banks explicitly have mandates related to the labor market beyond controlling inflation levels. The US Federal Reserve (Fed), for example, has the dual mandate of promoting maximum employment and stable prices. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank’s (ECB) sole mandate is to keep inflation under control. Still, and despite whatever mandates they have, labor market conditions are an important factor for policymakers given their significance as a gauge of the health of the economy and their direct relationship to inflation.
