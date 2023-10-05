Australian Dollar extends gains on upbeat Trade Balance data

- Australian Dollar receives upward support after witnessing solid growth in the country’s exports.
- Australia's Trade Balance reached 9,640 million, surpassing market expectations of 8,725 million.
- US Dollar pulls back after the weaker employment data on Wednesday.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) exhibits positive momentum, striving to build on the gains from the previous session. The Aussie pair received upward support due to the correction in US Dollar (USD), following the decline in US Treasury yields.
Australia’s Bureau of Statistics revealed that Trade Balance data improved for the month of August, reflecting solid growth in Australian exports, which could underpin the Australian Dollar (AUD).
However, the AUD/USD pair could face challenges due to market caution regarding the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) interest rate trajectory, which increases the pressure on the AUD/USD pair. Moreover, the dovish stance taken by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in its policy decisions adds to the downward pressure on the Australian Dollar.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) corrects from an 11-month high after a downbeat US employment data on Wednesday, coupled with a pullback in the US Treasury yields. However, the initial bond sell-off pushed US yields to levels not witnessed in years, followed by a rebound. Investors will closely monitor the bond market, recognizing its pivotal role in driving financial markets.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Australian Dollar recovers due to correction in US Dollar amid Aussie Trade Balance improves
- Australia's Trade Balance (MoM) showed improvement in August, reaching 9,640 million, surpassing market expectations of 8,725 million. July's reading stood at 8,039 million.
- RBA opted to maintain the status quo, leaving the current interest rate unchanged at 4.10% in the recent policy meeting on Tuesday.
- Australia’s central bank could attempt a rate hike, with expectations pointing toward a peak of 4.35% by the end of the year. This projection aligns with the persistent elevation of inflation above the target.
- Michele Bullock, the newly appointed governor of the RBA, in her inaugural monetary policy statement following the interest rate decision, emphasized the need for additional tightening of monetary policy.
- Bullock noted that recent data align with the return of inflation to the target range. While inflation in Australia has peaked, it remains elevated and is expected to persist for a while.
- US ISM Services PMI declined from 54.5 to 53.6 in September, in line with expectations. The ADP Employment Change for September rose by 89,000, falling short of the market consensus of 153,000 and marking the lowest level since January 2021.
- The 10-year US Treasury yield has corrected from 4.88%, a level reached on Wednesday, which was the highest since 2007.
- Traders await the upcoming Jobless Claims and the Nonfarm Payrolls on Friday. Upbeat numbers could trigger more USD gains and increase volatility in the bond market.
Technical Analysis: Australian Dollar trades above 0.6350, nine-day EMA emerges as the immediate barrier
Australian Dollar trades around the major level at 0.6350 on Thursday. The nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6368 appears to be a key barrier, following the region around 0.6400 psychological level. A firm break above the latter could open the doors for the pair to explore levels around the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 0.6428 level. On the downside, the major level at 0.6300 emerges as the immediate support, followed by November's low at 0.6272.
AUD/USD: Daily Chart
Australian Dollar FAQs
What key factors drive the Australian Dollar?
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
How do the decisions of the Reserve Bank of Australia impact the Australian Dollar?
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
How does the health of the Chinese Economy impact the Australian Dollar?
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
How does the price of Iron Ore impact the Australian Dollar?
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
How does the Trade Balance impact the Australian Dollar?
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends recovery gains toward 0.6400 on upbeat Aussie trade data
AUD/USD has recaptured 0.6350, building on the previous recovery in the Asian session on Thursday. The extended US Dollar correction combined with a positive risk sentiment is aiding the upside. Upbeat Australian trade data also underpins the Aussie pair.
USD/JPY slides toward 148.00 as US Dollar corrects with yields
USD/JPY has come under intense selling pressure in Asian trading on Thursday, as it approaches the 148.00 mark. The pair is weighed down by the ongoing pullback in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields, Japanese intervention risks also add to the weight on the pair.
Gold rebounds near $1,830 as US Dollar pulls back
Gold price snaps the losing streak that began on September 25, trading around $1,830 per troy ounce during the early Asian trading session on Thursday. However, the prices of Gold could face challenges due to market caution regarding the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) interest rate trajectory.
Cardano price could dip 5% amid growing overhead pressure
Cardano price is attempting a recovery rally on the higher timeframes, recording three consecutive higher highs. However, bulls must do more if the trend is to be sustained, with overhead pressure building up to cloud the token’s upward momentum.
Yield relief
The proximate causes appear to be a wickedly timely 5 % slide in oil prices complimented by the below-expectations ISM non-manufacturing survey and ADP employment estimate underscoring a well-defined post-pandemic trend: good news is bad news.