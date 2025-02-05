Australian Dollar edges lower amid rising fears over US-China trade war

- The Australian Dollar struggles as risk-off sentiment intensifies due to escalating US-China trade tensions.
- Australia’s Judo Bank Composite PMI rose to 51.1 in January from 50.2 in December, signaling a modest expansion.
- Fed’s Daly stated that the central bank remains in a wait-and-see stance, emphasizing the impact of economic uncertainty on policymaking.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) edges lower against the US Dollar (USD) amid an increased risk aversion following rising fears over US-China trade tensions. The AUD/USD pair failed to draw support from the improved Judo Bank Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) released on Wednesday.
Australia’s Judo Bank Composite PMI climbed to 51.1 in January from 50.2 in December, reflecting modest growth in private sector activity. Meanwhile, the Judo Bank Services PMI rose to 51.2 from 50.8, marking the twelfth consecutive month of expansion in the services sector. Although the growth was moderate, it was the strongest since August.
The AUD may further depreciate amid the increased likelihood that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) could consider a rate cut in February. The RBA has maintained the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 4.35% since November 2023, emphasizing that inflation must “sustainably” return to its 2%-3% target range before any policy easing.
The Aussie Dollar faces challenges as market volatility remains a concern as investors closely watch the ongoing trade war between the United States (US) and China, Australia’s key trading partner. China retaliated against the new 10% US tariff that took effect on Tuesday. However, Trump stated on Monday afternoon that he would likely speak with China within the next 24 hours. He also warned, "If we can't reach a deal with China, the tariffs will be very, very substantial."
Australian Dollar remains under pressure amid increased risk aversion
- The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the US Dollar’s value against six major currencies, remains under downward pressure for the third successive day, trading around 108.00 at the time of writing. Meanwhile, traders brace for Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data, which is expected to shape the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy direction.
- President Trump has agreed to a 30-day suspension of the proposed 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports. This decision comes after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum committed to enhancing border security measures to address concerns over illegal immigration and drug trafficking.
- China’s Commerce Ministry announced that it will impose a 15% tariff on US coal and liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports, along with an additional 10% tariff on crude Oil, farm equipment, and certain automobiles. Additionally, to "safeguard national security interests," China is implementing export controls on tungsten, tellurium, ruthenium, molybdenum, and related products.
- According to the Financial Times, Chinese exporters are intensifying their efforts to offshore production in response to Trump’s tariffs. Manufacturers in China are accelerating plans to relocate production to other countries, including the Middle East, to avoid US tariffs. Other tactics being considered include passing the increased costs onto US consumers and exploring alternative markets.
- The White House announced late Monday that US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to initiate the creation of a government-owned investment fund, according to Reuters. This fund could allow the US to profit from TikTok if an American buyer is secured. TikTok has until early April to find an approved partner or purchaser. Trump is pushing for the US to acquire a 50% stake in the company.
- JOLTS Job Openings fell to 7.6 million in December, missing the 8 million consensus estimate. The US labor market remains stable with total separations little changed at 5.3 million in December.
- The CME FedWatch Tool projects an 86% chance that the Fed will keep rates unchanged at its March meeting.
- San Francisco Fed Bank President Mary Daly stated on Tuesday that the central bank remains in a wait-and-see stance, emphasizing the impact of economic uncertainty on policymaking. While the economy is performing well and maintaining momentum, uncertainty persists. As a result, the Fed has the flexibility to carefully assess data before making policy adjustments.
Technical Analysis: Australian Dollar breaks above nine-day EMA and descending channel
The AUD/USD pair trades near 0.6250 on Wednesday, staying above the descending channel pattern on the daily chart, indicating a potential bullish shift. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at the 50 level, reflecting neutral momentum. A sustained break above 50 on the RSI could confirm a stronger bullish trend.
On the upside, the AUD/USD pair could explore the area around its seven-week high at 0.6330 level, which was recorded on January 24.
The AUD/USD pair may find immediate support at the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 0.6240, followed by the upper boundary of the descending channel. A pullback to the channel would reinforce the bearish bias, potentially driving the pair toward the lower boundary of the descending channel around 0.6140.
AUD/USD: Daily Chart
Australian Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.03%
|0.04%
|-0.45%
|0.03%
|0.09%
|-0.08%
|0.03%
|EUR
|-0.03%
|0.00%
|-0.45%
|-0.01%
|0.06%
|-0.12%
|-0.00%
|GBP
|-0.04%
|-0.01%
|-0.48%
|-0.01%
|0.05%
|-0.12%
|-0.01%
|JPY
|0.45%
|0.45%
|0.48%
|0.46%
|0.53%
|0.34%
|0.47%
|CAD
|-0.03%
|0.01%
|0.01%
|-0.46%
|0.07%
|-0.11%
|0.00%
|AUD
|-0.09%
|-0.06%
|-0.05%
|-0.53%
|-0.07%
|-0.18%
|-0.06%
|NZD
|0.08%
|0.12%
|0.12%
|-0.34%
|0.11%
|0.18%
|0.12%
|CHF
|-0.03%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-0.47%
|-0.01%
|0.06%
|-0.12%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD turns lower below 0.6250 after dismal China's Caixin Services PMI
AUD/USD has come under renewed selling pressure and reverts below 0.6250 in Wednesday's Asian trading. Disappointing China's Caixin Services PMI, RBA-Fed policy divergence and lingering US-China trade war fears outweigh a stronger Chinese Yuan fix, weighing negatively on the pair. US jobs data is next in focus.
USD/JPY stays vulnerable toward 153.00 amid BoJ rate hike bets
USD/JPY keeps falling and looks to test 153.00 in Asian trading on Wednesday. Bets that the BoJ will hike rates further, bolstered by growth in Japanese real wages in December, underpin the Japanese Yen. Broad US Dollar softness and the recent sell-off in US Treasury yields also weigh on the major.
Gold price hits record high above $2,850 amid increased safe-haven buying
Gold price touches a fresh all-time high above $2,850 early Wednesday as worries about the economic fallout from Trump's trade tariffs continue to boost demand for traditional safe-haven assets. Further, bets that the Fed will cut interest rates further and a weaker US Dollar remain supportive of the record-setting rally.
Trump administration seeks fresh approach to crypto regulation; is 2025 the year for crypto?
In a press conference on Tuesday, several government heads met to discuss the next steps in the journey for a better crypto environment in the US, which involves the creation of a bicameral committee and the establishment of stablecoin regulations for the industry.
Trump’s 'big stick, then carrot' diplomacy ignites market rebound
In a classic case of “hit ’em with a big stick, then dangle the carrot” diplomacy, President Donald Trump has agreed to delay the 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico for one month after a conversation with his counterparts on Monday. This dramatic U-turn came just as the neighbouring nations teetered on the edge of a full-blown trade war.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.