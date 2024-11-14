Australian Dollar edges higher following employment data, RBA Bullock comments

- The Australian Dollar receives support from the hawkish comments from the RBA Governor Michele Bullock.
- Australia’s seasonally adjusted Unemployment Rate held steady at 4.1% in October for the third consecutive month.
- Traders are now shifting their focus to the US October Producer Price Index (PPI) data, set to be released on Thursday.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) breaks its four-day losing streak against the US Dollar (USD) following the key economic data release on Thursday. Australia's Consumer Inflation Expectations dropped to 3.8% in November, down from 4.0% in the previous month, reaching the lowest level since October 2021.
Australia’s seasonally adjusted Unemployment Rate remained steady at 4.1% in October for the third consecutive month, in line with market expectations. However, Employment Change showed only 15.9K new jobs added in October, falling short of the anticipated 25.0K.
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michele Bullock stated on Thursday that current interest rates are sufficiently restrictive and will remain so until the central bank is confident about inflation trends. Bullock noted the uncertainty surrounding potential actions by the US Federal Reserve and emphasized that the RBA will avoid making any hasty decisions.
The US Dollar (USD) hovers around 106.53, its highest level since November 2023, driven by "Trump trades" and October's US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. Donald Trump’s victory in last week’s US presidential election fueled expectations of potentially inflationary tariffs and other measures from his upcoming administration, giving a strong boost to the Greenback.
Australian Dollar receives support from hawkish comments from RBA bullock
- Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of St. Louis President Alberto Musalem commented on Wednesday that persistent inflation challenges make it difficult for the Fed to continue easing rates. Musalem redirected attention to the overall strength of the US labor market, seeking to alleviate concerns about inflation's resistance to the Fed's downward pressure efforts.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Jeffrey Schmid highlighted potential challenges in the journey toward lowering interest rates. Schmid also criticized market participants who continue to hold out hope for a return to near-zero rates, calling their expectations unrealistic.
- US Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 2.6% year-over-year in October, in line with market forecasts. Meanwhile, the core CPI, which excludes the more volatile food and energy components, rose by 3.3% as expected.
- Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese shared in a radio interview on Wednesday that he discussed trade with US President-elect Donald Trump during a phone call last week. Albanese informed Trump that the United States holds a trade surplus with Australia and emphasized that it is in Washington's best interest to "trade fairly" with its ally. Meanwhile, the defense minister underscored Australia's significant investment in security.
- Matthew Hassan, Senior Economist at Westpac, noted "Consumers are feeling less pressure on their family finances, are no longer worried about further interest rate rises, and are increasingly confident in the economic outlook."
- Last week, China's latest stimulus measures fell short of investor expectations, further dampening demand prospects for Australia’s largest trading partner and weighing on the Australian Dollar. China announced a 10 trillion Yuan debt package designed to alleviate local government financing pressures and support struggling economic growth. However, the package stopped short of implementing direct economic stimulus measures.
- Morgan Stanley divides the Trump administration's macroeconomic policies into three key areas: tariffs, immigration, and fiscal measures. The report predicts that tariff policies will be prioritized, with an anticipated immediate imposition of 10% tariffs globally and 60% tariffs specifically on China.
- On Thursday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stated he doesn’t anticipate Trump’s potential return to the White House impacting the Fed’s near-term policy decisions. “We don’t guess, speculate, and we don’t assume what future government policy choices will be,” Powell noted after the bank decided to lower interest rates by 25 basis points to a range of 4.50%-4.75%, as expected.
Australian Dollar trades below 0.6500 due to short-term downward pressure
The AUD/USD pair trades near 0.6490 on Thursday. An analysis of the daily chart indicated short-term downward pressure, with the pair remaining below the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is below the 50 mark, reinforcing a bearish outlook.
The AUD/USD pair may find support near the psychological level of 0.6400. A break below this level could increase downward pressure, potentially leading the pair to approach the yearly low of 0.6348, last reached on August 5.
On the upside, immediate resistance is seen at the psychological level of 0.6500. A break above this could push the AUD/USD pair toward the nine-day EMA at 0.6550, followed by the 14-day EMA at 0.6573. Clearing these EMAs may propel the pair toward its three-week high of 0.6687, with the next psychological target at 0.6700.
AUD/USD: Daily Chart
Economic Indicator
Employment Change s.a.
The Employment Change released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is a measure of the change in the number of employed people in Australia. The statistic is adjusted to remove the influence of seasonal trends. Generally speaking, a rise in Employment Change has positive implications for consumer spending, stimulates economic growth, and is bullish for the Australian Dollar (AUD). A low reading, on the other hand, is seen as bearish.Read more.
Last release: Thu Nov 14, 2024 00:30
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 15.9K
Consensus: 25K
Previous: 64.1K
Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles near multi-month low below 0.6500 after Aussie jobs report
AUD/USD hangs near its lowest level since August 6 below the 0.6500 level following the release of rather unimpressive Australian employment details for October. Meanwhile, RBA Governor Michele Bullock said earlier on that interest rates were restrictive enough and will not rise any further.
USD/JPY stands firm near multi-month top, above mid-155.00s
USD/JPY holds steady near its highest level since July 24, above mid-155.00s during the Asian session on Thursday and seems poised to prolong its appreciating move. The continuation of the Trump trade lifts the USD to a fresh YTD high.
Gold price remains vulnerable near its lowest level since September 19
Gold price enters a bearish consolidation following a four-day decline to a nearly two-month low amid oversold conditions on hourly charts. Any meaningful recovery, however, seems elusive amid the recent USD bullish run to a fresh YTD low, bolstered by expectations for US President-elect Donald Trump's expansionary policies and elevated US bond yields.
Dogecoin Price Forecast: Miners offload $240M as DOGE approaches risk zone
Since Donald Trump’s victory on November 5, Dogecoin has emerged as the best performing asset among the top 10 ranked cryptocurrencies. On November 12, DOGE reached a new milestone price propelled by Trump’s statement confirming Elon Musk’s involvement in the incoming administration.
Trump vs CPI
US CPI for October was exactly in line with expectations. The headline rate of CPI rose to 2.6% YoY from 2.4% YoY in September. The core rate remained steady at 3.3%. The detail of the report shows that the shelter index rose by 0.4% on the month, which accounted for 50% of the increase in all items on a monthly basis.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.