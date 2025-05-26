Australian Dollar posts fresh six-month highs as US debt concerns grow

- The Australian Dollar strengthens as the US Dollar attracts sellers due to rising US economic concerns.
- However, the AUD may lose its ground as the RBA could deliver further rate cuts.
- The US fiscal deficit could increase if Trump's “One Big Beautiful Bill” passes the Senate.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) continues to gain ground against the US Dollar (USD) on Monday, reaching a fresh six-month high at 0.6537. The AUD/USD pair receives support as the US Dollar remains under downward pressure amid rising uncertainty surrounding the United States (US) fiscal deficit.
The AUD’s upside could be restrained due to dovish sentiment surrounding the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) policy outlook. Following the previous week’s 25 basis points interest rate cut by the RBA, Governor Michele Bullock mentioned that the central bank is prepared to take additional action if the economic outlook deteriorates sharply, raising the prospect of future rate cuts.
The Aussie Dollar gained support from renewed optimism surrounding a 90-day US-China trade truce and hopes for further trade deals with other countries. However, the Reserve Bank of Australia will closely monitor further developments on US-China trade negotiations, as China is a major trading partner of Australia.
Traders will keep an eye on Australia-China relations as China’s ambassador has criticised Australia’s plan to renege Darwin Port lease. The port was leased to the Chinese company Landbridge in 2015 for 99 years. The Chinese embassy called this decision an unfair and unethical move, per Reuters.
Australian Dollar appreciates as US Dollar struggles due to fears over rising fiscal deficit
- The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the US Dollar (USD) against a basket of six major currencies, is extending its losses and trading around 98.70. The Greenback struggles amid rising uncertainty surrounding the US economy. US markets will be closed due to the Memorial Day holiday.
- The US fiscal deficit could increase further when Trump's “One Big Beautiful Bill” goes through the Senate floor, increasing the risk of bond yields staying higher for longer. Higher bond yields can keep borrowing costs higher for consumers, businesses, and governments.
- Trump’s bill is expected to increase the deficit by $3.8 billion, as it would deliver tax breaks on tip income and US-manufactured car loans, according to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO).
- US Senator Ron Johnson told CNN on Sunday that "I think we have enough votes to stop the process until the president gets serious about spending reduction and reducing the deficit.” Johnson added, “My primary focus now is spending. This is completely unacceptable. Current projections are a $2.2 trillion per year deficit.”
- While speaking in Japan on Monday, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari noted that “uncertainty is top of the mind for Fed, US businesses.” Kashkari said that extended tariffs increase the risk of stagflation, questioning the scale of stagflation. He expressed doubts that the picture would be clear enough by September.
- Chicago Federal Reserve (Fed) President Austan Goolsbee said on Friday that Trump’s latest tariff threats likely postpone changes to interest rates. Meanwhile, Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid noted that policymakers will gauge hard data before formulating interest rate decisions, and the Fed needs to be careful how much emphasis it puts on soft data.
- Fed Governor Christopher Waller noted on Thursday that markets are monitoring fiscal policy. Waller further stated that if tariffs are close to 10%, the economy would be in good shape for H2, and the Fed could be in a position to cut later in the year.
- The US Dollar continues to struggle after Moody’s downgraded the US credit rating from Aaa to Aa1. This move aligns with similar downgrades by Fitch Ratings in 2023 and Standard & Poor’s in 2011. Moody’s now projects US federal debt to climb to around 134% of GDP by 2035, up from 98% in 2023, with the budget deficit expected to widen to nearly 9% of GDP. This deterioration is attributed to rising debt-servicing costs, expanding entitlement programs, and falling tax revenues.
- China’s Commerce Ministry said last week that US measures on China’s advanced chips are ‘typical of unilateral bullying and protectionism’ and impede the stability of the global semiconductor industry chain and supply chain. Chinese authorities asked the United States to swiftly correct its wrong practices.
Australian Dollar rises above 0.6500; posts fresh six-month highs
AUD/USD is trading around 0.6530 on Monday with a persistent bullish bias. Daily technical indicators suggest that the pair rises above the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), while the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) advances toward the 70 mark, both supporting an upward outlook.
The AUD/USD pair has marked a fresh six-month high at 0.6537 after breaking above the previous high of 0.6515, recorded on December 2, 2024. This successful breach would provide support for the pair to approach the seven-month high at 0.6687, recorded in November 2024.
On the downside, the nine-day EMA of 0.6456 would act as an immediate support, followed by the 50-day EMA near 0.6378. The decisive break below these levels would weaken the short- and medium-term price momentum and open the doors for the pair to navigate the region around 0.5914, the lowest since March 2020.
AUD/USD: Daily Chart
Australian Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.41%
|-0.36%
|0.16%
|-0.29%
|-0.48%
|-0.62%
|-0.07%
|EUR
|0.41%
|0.06%
|0.62%
|0.11%
|-0.08%
|-0.20%
|0.35%
|GBP
|0.36%
|-0.06%
|0.23%
|0.06%
|-0.13%
|-0.26%
|0.30%
|JPY
|-0.16%
|-0.62%
|-0.23%
|-0.45%
|-0.65%
|-0.84%
|-0.25%
|CAD
|0.29%
|-0.11%
|-0.06%
|0.45%
|-0.17%
|-0.32%
|0.24%
|AUD
|0.48%
|0.08%
|0.13%
|0.65%
|0.17%
|-0.17%
|0.43%
|NZD
|0.62%
|0.20%
|0.26%
|0.84%
|0.32%
|0.17%
|0.56%
|CHF
|0.07%
|-0.35%
|-0.30%
|0.25%
|-0.24%
|-0.43%
|-0.56%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sticks to gains near 1.1400 as Trump extends EU tariff deadline
EUR/USD consoldiates latest gains near 1.1400 in the European session on Monday. The pair draws support from persistent US Dollar weakness and US President Donald Trump's extension of the 50% tariff deadline on the European Union (EU) until July 9.
GBP/USD consolidates the uptick to three-year highs near 1.3600
GBP/USD is holding the uptick to fresh three-year highs of 1.3594 in European trading on Monday. The unabated US Dollar selling underpins the pair despite a cautious market mood. The UK and US markets are closed on Monday, extending the thin trading conditions.
Gold price remains depressed amid receding safe-haven demand; downside potential seems limited
Gold price kicks off the new week on a weaker note and erodes a part of Friday's strong gains to over a two-week high, though the downtick lacks bearish conviction. US President Donald Trump's decision to delay the implementation of tariffs on the European Union (EU) adds to the recent optimism and undermines demand for the safe-haven precious metal.
Veteran analyst expects large gains in SOL and XRP, seeks followers' advice to choose one
Peter Brandt, a veteran futures market chart trader since 1975, anticipates bold gains in top altcoins: Solana (SOL) and Ripple’s XRP, as he opens the floor to his X followers, seeking advice on which altcoin to choose for a $100K investment.
Ripple Price Prediction: Whale accumulation sparks hope as rising exchange reserves signal caution
XRP sustains mid-week recovery as XRP/BTC flashes golden cross for the first time since 2017. Large volume holders increase XRP exposure, indicating rising demand and investor confidence.