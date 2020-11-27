Australian Agriculture Minister: Extremely disappointed with China’s decision to impose preliminary tariffs on wine

Australian Agriculture Minister David Littleproud condemns China’s decision to impose preliminary tariffs on Australian wine, which he says will escalate diplomatic tensions between the two countries, per Reuters.

“Today’s decision is seriously concerning development and one which Australia will be vigorously fighting against.”

“The Australian Government categorically rejects any allegation that our wine producers are dumping product into China, and we continue to believe there is no basis or any evidence for these claims.”

Earlier in the Asian session, China’s Commerce Ministry announced that it will impose temporary anti-dumping measures on wine imports from Australia from November 28.

AUD/USD eyes 0.7400

AUD/USD is bouncing back towards the 0.7400 level, as the aussie dollar remains unperturbed by the Australian-Sino tensions amid a broadly weaker US dollar.

The spot was last seen trading at 0.7372, up 0.18% on the day.