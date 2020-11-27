China imposing anti-dumping duties on Australian wine

The trade war escalation continues with the latest news that China Commerce Ministry will impose temporary anti-dumping measures on wine imports from Australia from November 28.
There is some risk-off entering the market in Tokyo around the same time as this news.
The news follows last week's reports that the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin claimed that Australia has launched 106 anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations against China.
He also said that China had only initiated four investigations against Australian goods.
Earlier today, there were also reports that Aussie coal tankers have been stopped from delivering to ports in China. This follows last months news that China would ban coal imports.
AUD/JPY is down some 0.18% at the time of writing to 76.53.
