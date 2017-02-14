Skip to main content
Australia Westpac Consumer Confidence up to 2.3% in February from previous 0.1%
By
FXStreet Team
Australia Westpac Consumer Confidence up to 2.3% in February from previous 0.1%
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 23:32 GMT
South Korea Unemployment Rate up to 3.6% in January from previous 3.4%
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 23:01 GMT
AUD/USD up 0.19% on the day at 0.7670 breaking through 50-1hr sma
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 22:58 GMT
Fedspeak overnight reviewed - Nomura
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 22:32 GMT
NZD/USD up 0.03% on the day as bulls come to rescue post down day on Yellen
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 22:27 GMT
Wall Street at all time highs for fourth straight day, fuelled by Yellen
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 21:47 GMT
United States API Weekly Crude Oil Stock dipped from previous 14.2M to 9.94M
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 21:35 GMT
Economic wrap: Yellen stole the show, further key risk events ahead - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 21:20 GMT
Chile BCCH Interest Rate: 3.25% (February)
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 21:01 GMT
US dollar index up for the fourth day in a row supported by Yellen
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 20:08 GMT
Market wrap: Yellen sent US dollar up 0.3%, fresh three-week highs - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 19:58 GMT
EUR/GBP: consolidating the wild swings, not the norm for the cross
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 19:55 GMT
AUD/USD finds support above 0.7600, remains in range
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 19:18 GMT
USD/JPY above R1 on Yellen's comments
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 19:01 GMT
Fed's Kaplan: Want to hike rates gradually, slowly
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 18:32 GMT
Fed's Kaplan: We have a relatively tight labor market, inflation moving toward 2 pct
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 18:26 GMT
EUR/USD unable to recover, consolidates at 5-week lows
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 18:25 GMT
GBP/USD: bears back in play with eyes on a break of key 50-d sma
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 17:54 GMT
Fed's Yellen: Cannot say whether rate hike will come in March or June
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 17:18 GMT
United States 4-Week Bill Auction declined to 0.515% from previous 0.53%
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 17:18 GMT
