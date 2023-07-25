Australia CPI Preview: Forecasts from seven major banks, inflation data to be a key variable for the RBA

Australian Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures will be released on Wednesday, July 26 at 01:30 GMT and as we get closer to the release time, here are forecasts from economists and researchers of seven major banks regarding the upcoming inflation data.
Headline inflation is softening to 5.4% year-on-year in June vs. 5.6% in May. For Q2, headline is expected at 6.2% YoY vs. the prior release of 7.0% while Trimmed Mean is expected at 6.0% YoY vs. 6.6% in Q1.
NAB
We expect Q2 CPI to show little sequential progress reducing underlying inflation even as YoY rates move lower. While we pencil in trimmed mean inflation of 1.1% QoQ and 6.0% YoY to be in line with the RBA’s May SoMP of 6.0% YoY, we expect the details around services to be less favourable, flagging the risk of a slower return of inflation to target than in the SoMP profile. For headline inflation we see 0.9% QoQ and 6.1% YoY, driven by a big drop in domestic accommodation and travel prices (the RBA May SoMP had 6.3% YoY). The detail of the Monthly CPI indicator should be a reasonable guide, and NAB’s view coming from these prints was that while headline was easing, services inflation looked sticky (as it has been offshore). A further tightening in policy therefore will be needed to have greater confidence in getting inflation back to 3% by mid-2025 and we continue to expect the RBA will raise the cash rate in August and to 4.6% over the coming months.
ANZ
We expect both headline (+6.2% YoY) and trimmed mean inflation (+5.9% YoY) to have moderated in Q2. The RBA will likely take comfort that inflation appears to be falling in line with, or a touch faster than, its May forecasts. The RBA forecast Q2 headline inflation of 6.3% YoY and trimmed mean of 6.0%, each 0.1ppt above our forecast. While the August meeting is live, an inflation outcome around our forecast would support our expectation that, on balance, an extended pause from the RBA is now most likely (including no move in August).
Westpac
We forecast a 1.1% rise in the June quarter taking the annual pace down 0.7ppt to 6.3% from 7.0%. We believe that December was the peak for annual inflation in this cycle and the pace is expected to continue to moderate from here. The Trimmed Mean is forecast to lift 1.1% in June, a moderation from the gains in March (1.2%), December (1.7%) and September (1.9%). The annual pace for the Trimmed Mean is set to moderate from 6.6% to 6.0%. We see the 6.9% pace in December 2022 as the peak in that measure in core inflation. Overall, the June quarter CPI is set to confirm that inflationary pressures peaked in late 2022 and continue to moderate as we move through 2023. However, it will also continue to highlight that core inflation remains significantly above the top of the RBA’s target band and is not likely to return to being within the band any time soon.
TDS
A pivotal CPI release which likely decide if the RBA hikes or pauses again in Aug. For Q2, we are below consensus on the headline (6.1%) though think the trimmed mean could surprise higher (6.1%) given sticky price pressures in housing and services-related categories. As such, we see the RBA focusing more on the core and supporting our view of a hike by 25 bps in Aug.
SocGen
We expect monthly headline inflation to have fallen (YoY) from 5.6% in May to 5.4% in June, led by the housing and transport sectors. We acknowledge that the decline in inflation will likely have been insufficient to fully support the termination of the RBA’s tightening cycle and therefore continue to expect further RBA rate hikes, in the form of at least one more 25 bps hike.
Citi
We expect Australia’s headline Q2 CPI to decelerate to a 1% increase, implying a yearly reading of 6.2%. Meanwhile, underlying CPI is expected to increase by 1.2%, the same pace as Q1, implying a yearly reading of 5.8%, still significantly above the RBA’s 2%-3% target band. Headline inflation will likely be muted by the volatile travel category in Q2 while still-ongoing services price increases imply that underlying inflation should be higher. Although slightly below the RBA’s May SMP forecasts, if realized, it would support the argument for at least one 25 bps rate hike from the RBA in August.
Wells Fargo
The consensus forecast is for Q2 headline inflation to slow to 6.2% and trimmed mean inflation to slow to 6.0%, while weighted median inflation is seen slowing to 5.4%. Considering that the labor market remains very tight (June employment rose 32,600 and the jobless rate held steady at 3.5%), we believe RBA policymakers may be sensitive to an upside surprise. If underlying inflation shows only a slight deceleration, and by less than the consensus forecast, that could be enough for the RBA to hike its policy rate 25 bps at its August announcement.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1050 after upbeat US confidence data
EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades in negative territory below 1.1050 on Tuesday. The US Dollar preserves its strength following the strong consumer sentiment data for July and weighs on the pair as focus shifts to the Federal Reserve policy meeting.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2800 despite broad USD strength
GBP/USD regained its traction and recovered to the 1.2850 area following a dip below 1.2820 earlier in the day. The US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals on the back of upbeat consumer sentiment data on Tuesday, making it difficult for the pair to stretch higher.
Gold fluctuates in tight range above $1,950
Gold continues to trade in a tight range above $1,950 on Tuesday as investors refrain from taking large positions ahead of the Fed's policy announcements on Wednesday. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the green near 3.9%, capping XAU/USD's upside for the time being.
Dogecoin price surges on rumors about becoming payment tool at X
Dogecoin, the largest meme coin in the crypto ecosystem, is experiencing an increase in price and in other on-chain metrics such as social media dominance in light of Twitter’s rebranding to X.
NIO shares advance again Tuesday following Monday’s 11% spike
Nio (NIO) stock on Tuesday seems intent on giving back none of its 10.9% rally from Monday, which pushed the electric vehicle company to its highest price range since February.