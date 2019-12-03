Australia’s ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence rebounded 1.2% from its multi-year low reading last week, its first gain in four weeks, notes the research team at ANZ.
Key Quotes
“The biggest gain in the sub-indices was the 5.3% jump in the ‘Time to buy a household item’, albeit from a ten-year low in the previous reading. The other sub-components were mixed.”
“Current finances fell 1.6%, while future financial conditions gained 4.2%.”
“Current economic conditions declined 4.1%, to its lowest point in four years. Future economic conditions gained 1%, though this comes after a cumulative loss of almost 10% over the prior two weeks.”
“The four-week moving average of inflation expectations was up 0.1ppt to 4.0% as the weekly reading jumped from 3.8% to 4.1%.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Black Friday Discounts 2019!
Learn to trade with the best. Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers through our Live Premium Webinars with the most advanced advice and market commentary. Premium webinars recordings since 2007. Multidevice notifications available.
EUR/USD holds onto gains amid trade tensions, weak US data
EUR/USD has been consolidating Monday's gains above 1.1050. Trump's tariffs on France and uncertainty about US-Sino relations is weighing on markets. Weak US ISM Manufacturing PMI figures and ECB uncertainty are in the mix.
GBP/USD stabilizes amid election speculation, ahead of data
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, holding onto modest gains. Opinion polls have shown a solid, yet narrowing lead for the Conservatives as Trump visits London. UK Construction PMI is awaited.
Forex Today: Trump's tariffs weigh on USD before meeting Boris, AUD surges, EUR rising
Global markets are concerned by President Donald Trump's intention to slap tariffs on French products, worth $2.4 billion, in response to France's digital tax. Other European may also be targeted.
Gold: Back in the red around $ 1460 amid USD comeback
Gold failed to capitalize on its recent recovery and fell back into the red zone on Tuesday, in response to the broad-based US dollar come back from weekly lows amid a bounce in the US Treasury yields.