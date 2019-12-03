Australia’s ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence rebounded 1.2% from its multi-year low reading last week, its first gain in four weeks, notes the research team at ANZ.

Key Quotes

“The biggest gain in the sub-indices was the 5.3% jump in the ‘Time to buy a household item’, albeit from a ten-year low in the previous reading. The other sub-components were mixed.”

“Current finances fell 1.6%, while future financial conditions gained 4.2%.”

“Current economic conditions declined 4.1%, to its lowest point in four years. Future economic conditions gained 1%, though this comes after a cumulative loss of almost 10% over the prior two weeks.”

“The four-week moving average of inflation expectations was up 0.1ppt to 4.0% as the weekly reading jumped from 3.8% to 4.1%.”