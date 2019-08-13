Australia’s ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence fell marginally by 0.3% last week, consolidating at an above average level, notes the research team at ANZ.

Key Quotes

“Current finances were up by 2.6% for the week, while future finances gained 2.4%. Both are above average.”

“In contrast, the economic conditions sub-indices were down – with current economic conditions falling 4.3%, closing below its long-term average, while future economic conditions lost 0.3%.”

“The ‘time to buy a major household item’ index fell 2.6%, its second consecutive decline. The four-week moving average for inflation expectations was stable at 4.0%.”