Aussie Retail Sales fell 4.2% from July to August, AUD unnerved

Australian Bureau of Statistics says preliminary Retail Sales fell 4.2% from July to Aug vs the surprise 3.2% prior.
However, there has been no reaction in the market as the data is subject to revisions.
ABS:
- A preliminary estimate for Australian retail turnover for August 2020
- Is based on preliminary data provided by businesses that make-up approximately 80% of total retail turnover and is therefore subject to revision.
AUD/USD trades at 0.7132 down some 0.5% on the day so far in a strong USD environment.
RBA’s Debelle’s speech on Tuesday knocked the wind out of the bulls when he commented on the policy tools that are still on the table, such as a market intervention and negtaive rates.
We don’t think he pointed to a move in October, but some in the market disagree,
analysts at ANZ bank argued.
Description of the data
The Retail Sales released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is a survey of goods sold by retailers is based on a sampling of retail stores of different types and sizes and it''s considered as an indicator of the pace of the Australian economy.
It shows the performance of the retail sector over the short and mid-term. Positive economic growth anticipates bullish trends for the AUD, while a low reading is seen as negative or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD tests six-week lows near 0.7130 on Aussie Retail Sales slump
AUD/USD flirts with six-week lows near 0.7130 on devastating Australian Preliminary Retail Sales data, courtesy of the coronavirus pandemic imposed restrictions. Broad US dollar demand continues to weigh on the aussie.
USD/JPY taking on the bearish commitments at 105 the figure
USD/JPY breaking the 105 figure and bulls look to ride to 105.50. Bears will seek an opportunity to get involved with a fresh impulse to the downside and break monthly support. The DXY rose against most major currencies at the start of this week.
Gold licks its wounds around $1,900
Gold pulls back from $1,898.57 after two consecutive days of downside. Broad US dollar strength becomes the key catalyst. A busy day ahead as Japan returns from extended weekend and monthly PMIs are up for a grab.
WTI probes post-API declines to regain $40.00, eyes PMIs, EIA inventories
WTI bounces off $39.64 after declining for three consecutive days. API stocks added 0.691M versus previous draw of 9.517M during the week ending of September 18. Coronavirus resurgence, strong US dollar disappoint energy buyers amid supply glut.
Dollar rally sends these currencies to 1 month lows
The US dollar traded higher against all of the major currencies on Tuesday on the back of relatively neutral comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Although Powell described the outlook as highly uncertain and ...