AUD/JPY retraces from weekly highs, set to end the week with minimal losses of 0.07%.

Japanese authorities intervened in the FX market to bolster the Japanese yen.

AUD/JPY Price Forecast: From the daily, the pair is neutral-to-upwards, but short term, is range-bound, so caution is warranted.

The AUD/JPY seesawed in a wide range following Japanese authorities’ intervention in the FX markets. The risk-perceived cross pair hit a daily high at around 95.73 before plunging toward its daily low at 93.08. At the time of writing, the AUD/JPY is trading at 93.80, below its opening price by 0.49%.

AUD/JPY Price Forecast

Friday’s session was volatile, and the AUD/JPY shifted its bias from neutral upwards to neutral, as flashed by the daily chart. When the pair fell from daily highs, it hurdled the 50 and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), each at 94.57 and 94.20, exposing the 20-day EMA. Worth noting that the AUD/JPY pierced the latter around 93.22 but rebounded towards current exchange rates, keeping the pair range-bound.

Due to market participants bracing for the weekend, the lack of catalyst might keep the AUD/JPSD trading within the boundaries imposed by the daily EMAs. Therefore, key resistance lies at the 100 and 50-EMAs at 94.20 and 94.57, ahead of the 95.00 figure. On the flip side, the AUD/JPY first support would be the 20-day EMA at 93.22, ahead of the weekly low at 93.08.

AUD/JPY Daily Chart

Short term, the AUD/JPY hourly chart, lacks direction, so traders better be on the sidelines until the dust settles. For the restless ones, the AUD/JPY first resistance is the daily pivot point at 94.27, followed by the 95.00 figure, ahead of the R2 pivot level at 95.16. On the flip side, the AUD/JPY key support levels would be the 94.00 figure, followed by the S1 daily pivot at 93.86, ahead of the 200-EMA at 93.18.

AUD/JPY Hourly Chart

AUD/JPY Key Technical Levels