AUD/USD’s recovery from 0.7170 stalls at 0.7270 area

- AUD/USD recovery from 0.7170 loses steam at 0.7270 area.
- The US dollar extends its pullback despite bright US data.
- The aussie remains offered while below 0.7390 – Commerzbank.
The Australian dollar has appreciated against the USD for the second day in a row on Friday, to consolidate at 0.7270 after bouncing up from 0.7170 lows earlier this week. The pair has erased previous losses and is set to close the week practically unchanged.
The US dollar loses ground despite bright US data
The Aussie has taken advantage of a softer US dollar on Friday. The decline in US T-Bond yields, with the 10-year Treasury note dropping below the 1.5% mark, has taken a toll on demand for the greenback. Beyond that, the impasse on the US debt limit is raising concerns about the potential consequences of a credit default, adding negative pressure to the USD.
US macroeconomic figures have been brighter than expected, although the impact on the USD has been muted. The ISM Manufacturing PMI increased to 61.1 in September from 59.9 in August above market expectations of a slight decline to 59.6. Beyond that, US consumer spending, a highly relevant contributor to US economic activity has posted a 0.8% increase in August, beating a 0.6% market consensus.
The US Dollar Index, which measures the value of the USD against a basket of the most traded currencies has extended its pullback from one-year highs at 94.50 reached earlier this week although it remains at 94.00, well above previous highs. The dollar has been rallying steadily in September, buoyed by higher US bond yields amid market expectations that the Federal Reserve will be the first major central bank to start rolling back its QE program.
AUD/USD remains offered below the four-month downtrend at 0.7390 – Commerzbank
From a Technical perspective, Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, sees the Aussie biased lower while below 0.7390: “AUD/USD’s outlook stays negative. The pair recently failed at the four-month downtrend at 0.7390 and we will retain a negative bias while capped here (…) We look for losses to 0.7106, the August low. Key support remains at 0.7062/0.6991. This represents the September and November 2020 lows.”
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7269
|Today Daily Change
|0.0043
|Today Daily Change %
|0.60
|Today daily open
|0.7226
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7309
|Daily SMA50
|0.7317
|Daily SMA100
|0.746
|Daily SMA200
|0.759
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7258
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7172
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7317
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7219
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7478
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.717
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7225
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7205
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7179
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7133
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7093
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7265
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7305
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7351
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
