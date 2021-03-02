AUD/USD trims early Asian losses to eye 0.7800 after RBA’s status-quo

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD picks up bids from intraday low even as RBA stands pat.
  • RBA keeps benchmark interest rate, bond purchase target unchanged, holds on to dovish view of employment market.
  • Market sentiment dwindles amid a lack of major catalysts likely geopolitical challenges, Brazilian covid fears.
  • US stimulus, virus/vaccine updates will entertain traders ahead of Wednesday’s Aussie GDP.

AUD/USD bounces off intraday low, to currently around 0.7770, while trimming the day’s losses to 0.17% the latest after the RBA rate decision on early Tuesday. The pair earlier witnessed downside pressure over consolidation in the market’s risk-tone. However, the recent recovery in the AUD/USD seems to have taken clues from the RBA statements.

While holding benchmark rates unchanged at 0.10%, coupled with no change in the 3-year yield target, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) failed to offer any fresh policy directive in its latest meeting in March. However, the Aussie central bank’s readiness to pump the bond market and rejection to rate hike seems to have favored the AUD/USD bulls off-late.

Read: RBA: Will not increase the cash rate until actual inflation is sustainably within the 2-3% target range

AUD/USD has been depressed since early Asia as market players lacked the motivation to extend Monday’s recovery moves. The sober sentiment gained strength after US President Joe Biden’s pick for the US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai conveyed bias for China. Further, American readiness to levy fresh sanction on Russia, for the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexi Navalny, also probe the risks.

Furthermore, fears of the Brazilian variant of the coronavirus (COVID-19) as well as cautious sentiment ahead of the much-awaited US covid stimulus, as well as the UK budget, also test the bulls.

It should additionally be noted that the central bankers around the globe have recently been able to divert market attention from the reflation. However, it's just under the carpet and can pop-up if the bond bears keep the reins.

Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures reverse initial gains to drop 0.40% whereas Australia’s ASX 200 remains mostly unchanged around 0.15% intraday by press time. Even so, the US 10-year Treasury yields remain on the back foot, currently declining 4.1 basis points (bps) to 1.40%.

Given the challenges to the risks, coupled with the RBA’s inability to entertain markets, AUD/USD remains at the mercy of macro catalysts. As a result, the pair traders will keep their eyes on the US covid stimulus headlines as US President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion plan reaches the Senate. Also important will be the COVID-19 and vaccine updates. Though, major attention will be given to Wednesday’s Australia’s GDP figures for Q4, expected 2.5% QoQ versus 3.3% prior.

Technical analysis

Failures to extend corrective pullback from 50-day EMA suggest the return of the 0.7700 threshold on the chart. However, any further weakness will not refrain from challenging the support line from December 21, at 0.7631 now. Meanwhile, a 21-day EMA around 0.7775 guards the quote’s immediate upside.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7742
Today Daily Change -31 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.40%
Today daily open 0.7773
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7761
Daily SMA50 0.7719
Daily SMA100 0.7506
Daily SMA200 0.7292
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7787
Previous Daily Low 0.7706
Previous Weekly High 0.8008
Previous Weekly Low 0.7692
Previous Monthly High 0.8008
Previous Monthly Low 0.7562
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7756
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7737
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7723
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7674
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7642
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7805
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7837
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7886

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD remains pressured around 0.7750 on RBA's status-quo

AUD/USD remains pressured around 0.7750 on RBA's status-quo

AUD/USD keeps losses around 0.7750, showing little reaction to the RBA's status-quo on the monetary policy. The US dollar extends its recent advances amid risk-off market mood. The dismal Aussie Building Permits data adds to the weight on the Aussie dollar. 

AUD/USD News

Gold at a critical juncture, focus on yields

Gold at a critical juncture, focus on yields

Gold remains under heavy selling pressure so far this Tuesday’s trading, as a four-day losing streak extends amid relentless demand for the US dollar across its main competitors. The 4H technical chart suggests a make-or-break moment for gold.

Gold news

Dogecoin primed for a significant 25% breakout

Dogecoin primed for a significant 25% breakout

Dogecoin is back on the spotlight after developers release a new update for the first time since 2019. The new upgrade makes Dogecoin faster and reduces CPU usage for users running DOGE nodes. DOGE was listed on Phemex with up to 20x leverage.

Read more

GBP/USD extends losses below 1.39 as King dollar dominates

GBP/USD extends losses below 1.39 as King dollar dominates

GBP/USD drops further below 1.3900 amid a  broadly stronger US dollar. The cable extends its bearish momentum into a fourth straight day on Tuesday, shrugging the vaccine and budget stimulus optimism. 

GBP/USD News

US Dollar Index looks consolidative around 91.00 ahead of ISM

US Dollar Index looks consolidative around 91.00 ahead of ISM

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, navigate the area of 3-week tops just above the 91.00 mark at the beginning of the week.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures