  • A goodish pickup in the USD demand seemed to exert some pressure on AUD/USD.
  • Mounting fears over coronavirus crisis further weighed on perceived riskier aussie.

The AUD/USD pair edged lower during the early European session and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the 0.6120 region.

The pair met with some supply on the first day of a new trading week and for now, seems to have stalled its recent recovery move from the vicinity of the key 0.5500 psychological mark, or 17-year lows. The pair snapped six consecutive days of the winning streak and the downtick was sponsored by a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand.

As investors digested the Fed's unlimited QE, the optimism over the passage of a massive $2.2 trillion US economic stimulus package eased the recent USD bearish pressure. This coupled with a prolonged period of uncertainty – amid tightening coronavirus lockdowns across the world – further benefitted the greenback's perceived safe-haven status against the aussie.

However, the fact that the United States has the highest number of new coronavirus cases in the world, investors now seemed increasingly worried about its impact on the economy and expect that the Fed will add to its recent stimulus measures. This should eventually cap any strong USD gains and help limit deeper losses for the major, at least for now.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before confirming that the pair's recent corrective bounce might have already run out of the steam and positioning for the resumption of the pair's prior/well-established bearish trend.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6117
Today Daily Change -0.0050
Today Daily Change % -0.81
Today daily open 0.6167
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6221
Daily SMA50 0.6513
Daily SMA100 0.6691
Daily SMA200 0.677
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.62
Previous Daily Low 0.6023
Previous Weekly High 0.62
Previous Weekly Low 0.57
Previous Monthly High 0.6775
Previous Monthly Low 0.6434
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6132
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6091
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.606
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5952
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5882
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6237
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6308
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6415

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

