AUD/USD tracks Kiwi lower, targets 0.7730 ahead of Aus CPI?

Sinks in tandem with NZD/USD

Ignores firmer copper prices

Aus CPI in focus

The bears extend their control in the European session, knocking-off AUD/USD deeper in the red below 5-DMA support of 0.7791, despite a rally in copper prices.

AUD/USD: Eyes on Aus CPI

Resurgent USD demand across the board on the back of rising treasury yields aggravates the selling pressure seen in Aussie so far this session. The USD index jumped to session tops of 93.80, turning positive on the day.

The sentiment around the buck continues to remain underpinned by increased odds of a Dec Fed rate hike and renewed optimism over Trump’s tax overhaul plans, especially after the GOP approved the 2018 Budget bill on Monday.

The major remains heavily offered, largely in response to the sell-off seen its OZ counterpart, NZD. The Kiwi suffered steep losses on the back of comments from the NZ PM designate Ardern, after she called for a review and reforms on the Reserve Bank Act.

All eyes now remain on the Australian CPI release due tomorrow in the Asian morning, with a solid reading to offer some respite to the AUD bulls. In the meantime, markets await the US flash manufacturing and services PMI reports for fresh trading opportunities in the near-term.

AUD/USD Levels to consider

Slobodan Drvenica at Windsor Brokers Pvt Ltd. noted: “Bearish daily techs are supportive, with formation of 20/100SMA bear-cross, additionally weighing on near-term action. Close below 0.7795 will be bearish signal for further easing through 0.7771 (Fibo 76.4%) towards 0.7732 target. Meanwhile, bears may take a breather ahead of 0.7732 as strongly oversold slow stochastic warns of correction. Initial resistance lies at 0.7824 (20/100 bear-cross/ session high) while daily cloud base (0.7848) is expected to cap extended upticks.”