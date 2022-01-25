AUD/USD has been on the back foot since the middle of the month. Economists at Rabobank expect the aussie to struggle amid mounting tensions between Russia and Ukraine but improving Australian fundamentals could lift the pair to 0.74 by year-end.
Scope for AUD to outperform the GBP on a six-month view
“The USD is likely to remain on the front foot through the first half of this year as Fed tightening begins.”
“The USD’s dominance in the global payments system suggests it is set to find additional support if the tensions regarding Ukraine worsen further. AUD/USD could struggle to make much headway in this environment particularly given its historical sensitivity to risk appetite.”
“The improvement in Australia fundamentals suggests AUD/USD has to potential to finish the year moderately higher in the 0.74 area.”
“We see scope for AUD to outperform the GBP on a six-month view. This is based on our estimate that the market has priced in too much policy tightening from the BoE.”
“Our six-month GBP/AUD forecast stands at 1.74.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to pull away from multi-week lows, holds near 1.1270
EUR/USD stays deep in the negative territory near 1.1270 during the American trading hours on Tuesday as the greenback continues to outperform its rivals. The data from the US showed that the CB Consumer Confidence Index declined to 113.8 in January from 115.2 in December.
GBP/USD consolidates daily losses near mid-1.3400s
GBP/USD fell to its weakest level in three weeks below 1.3450 on Tuesday and seems to be having a difficult time staging a convincing rebound. Safe-haven flows continue to dominate the financial markets following the mixed data releases from the US.
Gold hits levels above $1850 for the first time in two months and retreats
A quick drop in US yields boosted XAU/USD that jumped from $1840 to $1853, reaching the highest level since November 19. It then pulled back all the way to $1840 and now is approaching the $1850 area again.
Shiba Inu hits point of max pain, targets $0.000035
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. FXStreet's analysts evaluate why SHIB could have bottomed out.
Activision Blizzard dips lower ahead of Microsoft earnings call
Activision Blizzard could see its games thrust into the mainstream spotlight. Microsoft is set to release its FY2022 Q2 earnings on Tuesday after the close.