1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "Our most recent narrative was from last Wednesday (21 May, spot at 0.6425) wherein 'the recent choppy price action has resulted in a mixed outlook.' We were of the view that AUD 'is likely to trade in a range between 0.6370 and 0.6480 for the time being.' Last Friday, AUD surged and reached a high of 0.6500. There has been a rapid buildup in momentum, and we expect AUD to trade with an upward bias toward 0.6550. To sustain the momentum buildup, AUD must remain above 0.6430."

24-HOUR VIEW: "Last Friday, we noted that AUD 'is under mild downward pressure.' We held the view that AUD 'is likely to edge lower to 0.6395.' We were incorrect, as after dipping to 0.6409, AUD lifted off and closed higher by a whopping 1.39% (0.6498). The rapid advance appears to be excessive, but there is scope for AUD to rise above 0.6515, the high seen earlier this month. Given the overbought conditions, any further advance is unlikely to reach 0.6550. On the downside, we expect any pullback to stay above 0.6460 (minor support is at 0.6480)."

There is scope for Australian Dollar (AUD) to rise above the early-month high of 0.6515 vs US Dollar (USD); any further advance is unlikely to reach 0.6550. In the longer run, rapid buildup in momentum suggests AUD is likely to trade with an upward bias toward 0.6550, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.