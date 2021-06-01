“We expect the Bank to start tapering its asset purchases from the beginning of next year and to start hiking rates by end-2023. That view is more dovish than what the financial markets have priced in and suggests that the Australian dollar will remain unchanged at around $0.78 over the next couple of years.”

“We stick to our view that the Bank will expand its bond purchase program by another $100 B next month while keeping the weekly pace of purchases constant at $5 B.”

“The RBA’s decision to keep interest rates and the parameters of its bond purchase program unchanged came as no surprise. The statement was little changed compared to May. On the positive side, it acknowledged that the labour market has tightened faster than anticipated and that there were reports of labour shortages in some parts of the economy. On the negative side though, the Bank noted that ‘significant outbreaks’ of the virus remained an ongoing source of uncertainty.”

The Reserve Bank of Australia still sounded dovish when it kept policy settings unchanged today. Economists at Capital Economics think it will expand its bond purchase program by another $100 B next month.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.