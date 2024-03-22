AUD/USD to end the year around 0.7200 before driving higher over 2025 – NAB

AUD/USD has traded in the 0.6500 range through March – with a short rise above 0.6600. Economists at the National Australia Bank analyze the pair’s outlook.
Aussie still expected to appreciate
Our expectation for an appreciation above 0.7000 in H2 2024 is contingent on the reversal of the broad strength shown by the USD over the past year or so. In part, this will be reflected by the Fed beginning to ease rates in June – well ahead of an easing by the RBA and a gradual pickup in global growth in 2025.
We see the Aussie ending the year around 0.7200 before driving higher over 2025 – reaching 0.7800 by Q4.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.0800, looks to post weekly losses
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades near 1.0850 in the American session on Friday as the cautious market mood helps the US Dollar preserve its strength. The pair remains on track to close the second consecutive week in the red.
GBP/USD slumps to 1.2600 as on broad USD strength
Following an earlier recovery attempt, GBP/USD lost its traction and declined toward 1.2600. The bearish action seen in Wall Street provides a boost to the US Dollar (USD) despite falling yields and forces the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold drops below $2,170, clings to small weekly gains
Gold trades deep in negative territory below $2,170 on Friday as the persistent USD strength doesn't allow XAU/USD to benefit from declining bond yields. The pair still looks to post small weekly gains after having pulled away from the record high it set above $2,220 on Wednesday.
Ripple’s David Schwartz states that Ripple didn’t conceal XRP sales, altcoin begins recovery
XRP price trades above the key $0.60 psychological level on Friday, holding on its recent gains as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to file its remedies-related opening brief in the Ripple lawsuit.
Key events in developed markets and EMEA next week
Next week in the US, we'll see the Fed's favoured measure of inflation, the core PCE deflator. Here, we expect to see a few signs of weakness in real consumer spending.