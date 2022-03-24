After a tough start to the year, the AUD has rebounded convincingly to become one of the leaders in the G10. Economists at ANZ Bank expect the AUD/USD to move sideways in the near-term before staging a leg higher to the 0.75 level by year-end.
Challenging risk environment will keep rallies capped
“The terms of trade improvement and a strong domestic economy are likely to keep the AUD well supported, though a challenging risk environment will keep rallies capped.”
“We believe the aussie will be mostly rangebound through the middle part of 2022 before a global growth recovery helps propel a move back to 0.75 by year-end.”
