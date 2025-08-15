AUD/USD ticks up to near 0.6500 as US Dollar struggles to hold Thursday’s recovery

- AUD/USD ticks up as the US Dollar struggles to hold hot US PPI-driven gains.
- The US headline and core PPI grew at a faster pace of 0.9% in July.
- Australian Unemployment Rate decelerated to 4.2% in July.
The AUD/USD pair edges higher to near 0.6500 during the European trading session on Friday. The Aussie pair ticks up as the US Dollar (USD) struggles to hold Thursday’s recovery move that was driven by hotter-than-expected United States (US) Producer Price Index (PPI) data for July.
During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, declines 0.3% to near 97.70 from Thursday’s high of 98.30.
The US Dollar falls back as traders remain increasingly confident that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will reduce interest rates in the September policy meeting, even as producer inflation grew at the fastest pace in three years.
According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability of the Fed cutting interest rates in September is 92.6%, marginally down from 94.3% seen on Wednesday.
Headline and the core PPI – which excludes volatile food and energy prices – rose by 0.9% on a month after remaining flat in June. Market experts believe that business owners passing the impact of tariffs to consumers could allow the Federal Reserve (Fed) to continue maintaining its “wait and see” approach.
Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar (AUD) trades broadly stable as labor market conditions have improved. The Unemployment Rate decelerated to 4.2% in July, as expected, from 4.3% in June. In the same period, the Australian economy created a fresh 24.5K jobs, which were almost in line with estimates.
US Dollar FAQs
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest gains above 1.1650 ahead of US data
EUR/USD regains its traction and trades in positive territory above 1.1650 after closing in the red on Thursday. The US Dollar struggles to find demand ahead of key macroeconomic data releases and the highly-anticipated meeting between US President Trump and Russian President Putin.
GBP/USD rebounds to 1.3550 area on renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD reverses its direction following Thursday's pullback and trades near 1.3550 in the European session on Friday, bolstered by a weaker US Dollar. Retail Sales and consumer sentiment data from the US could influence the US Dollar's valuation later in the day and ramp up the pair's volatility.
Gold stabilizes below $3,350 following sharp decline
Gold finds a foothold and holds steady slightly below $3,350 after closing deep in negative territory on Thursday. US Treasury bond yields move sideways following the sharp increase seen on hot producer inflation data, allowing XAU/USD to consolidate its losses ahead of the next batch of US data releases.
US Retail Sales set to expand for second straight month in July, signaling strong consumer demand
Five reasons why Trump’s trade war is likely to escalate
Buoyant markets, a resilient US economy, rising customs revenues, appeasement by trading partners and conducive politics point to further escalation in US trade tensions, already set to cut global output by an estimated 0.7pps in the medium term.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.