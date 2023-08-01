AUD/USD ticks lower to 0.6700 mark after weaker Chinese PMI, focus remains on RBA

- AUD/USD edges lower on Tuesday and reverses a part of the previous day's strong move up.
- The disappointing Chinese PMI is seen weighing on the Aussie amid a modest USD uptick.
- The downside remains cushioned as traders keenly await the RBA monetary policy decision.
The AUD/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's rally of nearly 100 pips and remains below a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) through the Asian session on Tuesday. Spot prices ticks lower in reaction to the weker Chinese data, though manage to defend the 0.6700 mark as traders seem reluctant ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) policy decision.
The markets have been pricing in a 22% probability of a 25 bps lift-off by the Australian central bank in August, though the latest Reuters poll showed a slight majority leaning in favor of a rate hike. The uncertainty holds back traders from placing aggressive directional bets around the AUD/USD pair and leads to subdued/range-bound price action. The upside, meanwhile, remains capped in the wake of a modest US Dollar (USD) uptick, which continues to draw support from bets for one more 25 bps rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in September or November.
It is worth recalling that Fed Chair Jerome Powell had said last week that the economy still needs to slow and the labour market to weaken for inflation to credibly return to the 2% target. Adding to this, the upbeat US GDP report pointed to an extremely resilient economy and supported prospects for further policy tightening by the US central bank. That said, signs of easing inflation might force the Fed to end its fastest interest rate hiking cycle since the 1980s. This, along with the prevalent risk-on mood, caps gains for the safe-haven buck and lends support to the AUD/USD pair.
Investors continue to cheer the latest optimism over more stimulus measures from China, which helps offset data showing that business activity in the world's second-largest economy deteriorated further in July. In fact, China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI dropped back in contraction territory during the reported month and came in at 49.2, down from 50.5 in the previous month and missing estimates for a reading of 50.3. Heading into the key central bank event risk, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop warrants caution before positioning for a firm intraday direction.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6709
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|0.6717
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6741
|Daily SMA50
|0.67
|Daily SMA100
|0.6693
|Daily SMA200
|0.6731
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.674
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6648
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6821
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6623
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6895
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6705
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6683
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6664
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.661
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6572
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6755
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6793
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6847
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
