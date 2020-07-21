AUD/USD: The party that never ends, fresh monthly highs to the 0.7140's

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • AUD/USD bulls take on fresh multi-month highs with a target of the 55-month moving average.
  • All steam ahead following the RBA's lack of urgency to weaken the currency while DXY bleeds out and the euro runs higher.
  • Risk-on markets are supporting the commodity complex and commodity-FX.

AUD/USD has steamed on ahead throughout the sessions as the commodity complex bounces, the DXY continues to crumble and while there is a reluctance fro the Reserve Bank of Australia to immediately intervene in the markets to weaken the currency. 

At the time of writing, AUD/USD has traded at a new high for the session and the highest levels since April 2019 – 0.7141. 

AUD/USD has climbed from a low of 0.7011 on the day and is now up some 1.75% at 0.7138.

Board Minutes followed up by the Governor’s speech give the green light to bulls

The bulls party-on following an initial catalyst in the RBA's July Board Minutes followed up by the Governor’s speech.

The speech and the Minutes present unified cases for steady policy while still leaving the door slightly ajar for further stimulus if absolutely necessary.

The theme around the economic outlook from both the July Board Minutes and the Governor’s speech, which was delivered 90 minutes after the release of the Minutes, is best summarised by the conclusion in the Minutes 'Economic conditions had stabilised and the down turn had been less severe than earlier expected,'

analysts at Westpac explained. 

The Board concluded, “However the nature and speed of the economic recovery remained highly uncertain”, but, concluded that there was “no need to adjust the package of policy measures in Australia in the current environment”.

This, essentially, gave the markets the green light to continue to buy up the AUD for its current account surplus properties and being the cleanest bill of health in the risk-on currencies.

Certainly, the Governor was particularly enthusiastic in his admiration for a low AUD, yet there is still no sense of urgency on display, yet. 

Meanwhile, the US dollar continues to bleed out and has presented its self in the DXY in the form of a fresh bearish impulse, taking on the lowest levels for the year and to match the Jan 2019 lows down at the 95 figure. 

DXY daily chart meltdown

This was an eventuality forecasted in this week's outlook for EUR/USD here: The Chart of the Week: EUR/USD to complete a reverse H&S prior to next leg higher?

Of the fundamentals considered, indeed, the euro has shot higher to a 1/12 year high on the back of the coronavirus deal.

To top off the bullish environment, US equities have followed the Asian lead today and have scored fresh recovery highs.

Commodities are also bid up, with copper and iron ore on the march. 

"For industrial metals, the story has been one of a series of cascading drivers supporting prices — from a sharp V-shaped recovery in demand, to a supportive supply-side narrative," analysts at TD Securities explained.

Today, commodity demand growth remains resilient — our real-time commodity demand indicator is finally implying a continued firming in growth, helping to support base metal prices, which may prompt a round of CTA short covering,

AUD/USD levels

The bulls are now into majorly bullish territories.

With the December and June highs now behind us, a target of 0.7284, the 55-month moving average, cones into view. 

 

Overview
Today last price 0.7132
Today Daily Change 0.0115
Today Daily Change % 1.64
Today daily open 0.7017
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6941
Daily SMA50 0.682
Daily SMA100 0.6553
Daily SMA200 0.6684
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7019
Previous Daily Low 0.6972
Previous Weekly High 0.7038
Previous Weekly Low 0.6921
Previous Monthly High 0.7065
Previous Monthly Low 0.6648
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7001
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.699
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6987
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6956
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.694
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7033
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7049
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.708

 

 

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD consolidating its gains amid fiscal stimulus speculation

EUR/USD consolidating its gains amid fiscal stimulus speculation

EUR/USD has been consolidating its gains above 1.15 after hitting an 18-month high of 1.1547, underpinned by the EU recovery fund accord. Uncertainty about US fiscal stimulus and US coronavirus figures are weighing on the pair.

EUR/USD News

Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid above $1850

Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid above $1850

Gold continued scaling higher for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday. The move-up was fueled by concerns over the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases. A subdued USD demand remained supportive of the bid tone around the metal.

Gold News

GBP/USD trading off the highs amid concerns about UK relations with China, EU

GBP/USD trading off the highs amid concerns about UK relations with China, EU

GBP/USD is trading around 1.27, off the highs. Closer US-UK coordination against China and reports that Britain could abandon Brexit talks are weighing on sterling. Advances toward a coronavirus vaccine had boosted the pound earlier in the week.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn

Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn

The US dollar is licking its wounds, precious metals are holding their massive gains while stocks are stable. Markets have been encouraged by the EU recovery accord, vaccine hopes, and progress on the US fiscal stimulus. Updated COVID-19 statistics and US politics are of interest.  

Read more

WTI: Eyes recovery of post-API losses above $41.00

WTI: Eyes recovery of post-API losses above $41.00

WTI bounces of $41.45 after bulls step back from $42.52, the fresh high since March 06. US API Weekly Crude Oil Stock surged beyond -8.322M prior to 7.544M. Last Wednesday’s top offer immediate support, buyers can aim for six-week-old resistance line.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures