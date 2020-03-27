The failure yet again at the 0.6080/90 resistance for the AUD/USD makes Terence Wu, an FX Strategist at OCBC Bank, slightly more cautious compared to the other pairs.

Key quotes

“The AUD/USD flexes against the 0.6080/90 resistance yet again, but finds little traction above those levels.”

“In the interim, we remain cautious so long as that resistance is not breached. Dips should see initial support at 0.6000.”