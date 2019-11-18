AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Upside is likely to remain capped near a support-turned-resistance

The AUD/USD pair struggled to capitalize on the previous session's goodish recovery move and remained depressed through the early European session on Monday. Given last week's sustained weakness below 100-day SMA, coinciding with over one-month-old ascending trend-line, the bias remains tilted in favour of bearish traders. Meanwhile, mixed technical indicators on daily/hourly charts warrant some caution before placing any aggressive directional bets despite renewed trade optimism. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through selling below the 0.6800 handle before positioning for any subsequent slide back towards the 0.6770 region. The downward momentum could further get extended towards challenging the 0.6700 round-figure mark with some intermediate support near the 0.6740-30 region. On the flip side, the mentioned confluence support, currently near the 0.6835-40 region, now seems to act as immediate resistance and is closely followed by the 0.6875-80 supply zone.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.