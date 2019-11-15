AUD/USD technical analysis: Still struggling to extend the recovery beyond 0.6800 handle

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Renewed hopes of a US-China trade deal helped ease the recent bearish pressure.
  • The set-up warrants some caution before positioning for any meaningful recovery.

Having found some support near 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 0.6671-0.6930 recovery move, the pair managed to gain some positive traction on Friday amid renewed hopes of a US-China trade deal.
 
Bulls, however, seemed struggling to capitalize on the momentum further beyond the 0.6800 handle, which coincides with 50% Fibo. level and should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
 
Any subsequent move beyond the mentioned handle could get extended towards the 0.6820 horizontal zone en-route 38.2% Fibo. level resistance near the 0.6835-40 region, nearing 100-day SMA.
 
However, technical indicators on 4-hourly/daily charts maintained their bearish bias and thus, warrant some caution before positioning for any strong follow-through recovery in the near term.
 
On the flip side, the 0.6770 region (61.8% Fibo.) might continue to act as immediate support, which if broken might turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide towards the 0.6700 round-figure mark.

AUD/USD Daily chart

fxsoriginal

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6799
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.19
Today daily open 0.6786
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6861
Daily SMA50 0.6817
Daily SMA100 0.6844
Daily SMA200 0.694
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6842
Previous Daily Low 0.6769
Previous Weekly High 0.6929
Previous Weekly Low 0.6847
Previous Monthly High 0.693
Previous Monthly Low 0.667
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6797
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6814
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6756
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6726
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6683
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6829
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6872
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6902

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD clings onto 1.10 amid optimistic trade headlines, ahead of retail sales

EUR/USD clings onto 1.10 amid optimistic trade headlines, ahead of retail sales

EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, recovering from the lows. White House adviser Kudlow's optimism is weighing on the safe-haven dollar. US retail sales are awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates gains as amid upbeat polls for Johnson

GBP/USD consolidates gains as amid upbeat polls for Johnson

GBP/USD is trading above 1.2850, consolidating its gains. Recent opinion polls have shown a wider gap for PM Boris Johnson's Conservatives, raising hopes for ratifying his Brexit deal.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Still at risk of falling

USD/JPY: Still at risk of falling

Comments from Trump’s advisor Kudlow brought relief. Japanese Industrial Production surprised to the upside in September. USD/JPY modest recovery fell short of affecting the ongoing bearish trend.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Set-up remains tilted in favour of bearish traders

Gold: Set-up remains tilted in favour of bearish traders

Gold failed to capitalize on its recent recovery move from three-month lows, or a support marked by 38.2% Fibonacci level of the $1265-$1557 bullish move and came under some selling pressure on Friday.

Gold News

US China trade and the global economy: Q&A with FXStreet senior analyst

US China trade and the global economy: Q&A with FXStreet senior analyst

After the meetings in October it was unclear if the new levies planned for December would be called off. And now, reports suggest that past duties may be removed. All in all, a positive development, isn't it?

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures