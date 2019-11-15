AUD/USD technical analysis: Still struggling to extend the recovery beyond 0.6800 handle

- Renewed hopes of a US-China trade deal helped ease the recent bearish pressure.
- The set-up warrants some caution before positioning for any meaningful recovery.
Having found some support near 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 0.6671-0.6930 recovery move, the pair managed to gain some positive traction on Friday amid renewed hopes of a US-China trade deal.
Bulls, however, seemed struggling to capitalize on the momentum further beyond the 0.6800 handle, which coincides with 50% Fibo. level and should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
Any subsequent move beyond the mentioned handle could get extended towards the 0.6820 horizontal zone en-route 38.2% Fibo. level resistance near the 0.6835-40 region, nearing 100-day SMA.
However, technical indicators on 4-hourly/daily charts maintained their bearish bias and thus, warrant some caution before positioning for any strong follow-through recovery in the near term.
On the flip side, the 0.6770 region (61.8% Fibo.) might continue to act as immediate support, which if broken might turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide towards the 0.6700 round-figure mark.
AUD/USD Daily chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6799
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|0.6786
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6861
|Daily SMA50
|0.6817
|Daily SMA100
|0.6844
|Daily SMA200
|0.694
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6842
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6769
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6929
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6847
|Previous Monthly High
|0.693
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.667
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6797
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6814
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6756
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6726
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6683
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6829
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6872
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6902
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings onto 1.10 amid optimistic trade headlines, ahead of retail sales
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, recovering from the lows. White House adviser Kudlow's optimism is weighing on the safe-haven dollar. US retail sales are awaited.
GBP/USD consolidates gains as amid upbeat polls for Johnson
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2850, consolidating its gains. Recent opinion polls have shown a wider gap for PM Boris Johnson's Conservatives, raising hopes for ratifying his Brexit deal.
USD/JPY: Still at risk of falling
Comments from Trump’s advisor Kudlow brought relief. Japanese Industrial Production surprised to the upside in September. USD/JPY modest recovery fell short of affecting the ongoing bearish trend.
Gold: Set-up remains tilted in favour of bearish traders
Gold failed to capitalize on its recent recovery move from three-month lows, or a support marked by 38.2% Fibonacci level of the $1265-$1557 bullish move and came under some selling pressure on Friday.
US China trade and the global economy: Q&A with FXStreet senior analyst
After the meetings in October it was unclear if the new levies planned for December would be called off. And now, reports suggest that past duties may be removed. All in all, a positive development, isn't it?