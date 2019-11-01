AUD/USD technical analysis: Sticks to modest gains, around 0.6900 handle ahead of NFP

Bulls seemed struggling to extend the uptick beyond the 0.6900 handle.

The downtick remains cushioned ahead of the US monthly jobs report.

The AUD/USD pair struggled to capitalize on the early uptick, albeit has still managed to hold its neck above a previous resistance breakpoint, now turned support near the 0.6880-90 zone. The mentioned region coincides with the 50% Fibonacci level of the 0.7082-0.6671 downfall and should act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders.



Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have just started gaining positive traction and support prospects for a further near-term appreciating move. However, oscillators on hourly charts have been losing momentum and thus, warrant some caution ahead of the release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report – NFP.



Should bulls fail to defend the said support, the pair is likely to slide back towards the 0.6820 region – nearing 38.2% Fibo. level – en-route the 0.6800 round-figure mark. The slide could further get extended towards 23.6% Fibo. level, around the 0.6770-65 region, before the pair eventually drops towards challenging the 0.6700 handle.



On the flip side, bulls are likely to wait for a sustained move beyond the 0.6930 region (61.8% Fibo.), above which the pair seems all set to surpass the very important 200-day SMA hurdle near the 0.6960 region and aim towards reclaiming the 0.70 psychological mark ahead of the 0.7030-35 supply zone.

AUD/USD daily chart