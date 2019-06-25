AUD/USD technical analysis: Probing 50-day MA hurdle

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • AUD/USD is chipping away at the 50-day MA hurdle for the second day. 
  • Fed's Bullard pushed back against 50 bps rate cut in July. 
  • The daily chart is biased in favor of the bulls. 

AUD/USD is attempting a break above the 50-day moving average (MA) hurdle this Wednesday morning in Asia, having failed to hold on to gains above the crucial average on Tuesday.

The US Federal Reserve officials pushed back against aggressive rate cut views Tuesday. Notably, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said the US economic situation is not dire enough to warrant a 50 basis point rate cut in July.

As a result, the USD picked up a bid and the AUD/USD pair ended up creating a doji candle at the 50-day MA hurdle on Tuesday. As of writing, the pair is trading around the 50-day MA of 0.6965.

It is worth noting that Fed's Bullard maintained his call for a 25 basis point cut in July. Further, the pair has found acceptance above 0.6949 and the 5- and 10-day MAs are reporting a bullish crossover. The 14-day relative strength index is also reporting bullish conditions with an above-50 print.

As a result, the pair could find acceptance above the 50-day MA.

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Pivot points

    1. R3 0.7017
    2. R2 0.6998
    3. R1 0.6979
  2. PP 0.696
    1. S1 0.6942
    2. S2 0.6923
    3. S3 0.6904

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Snaps four-day winning run, but bull breakout still valid

EUR/USD: Snaps four-day winning run, but bull breakout still valid

EUR/USD fell 0.28 percent on Tuesday, engulfing Monday's high and low and ending the four-day winning streak. The currency pair however, defended the former resistance-turned-support of the 200-day MA.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retraces from 5-week high amid fewer fresh catalysts from UK

GBP/USD retraces from 5-week high amid fewer fresh catalysts from UK

While renewed fears of no-deal Brexit and less dovish Fed speak dragged the GBP/USD pair back from a month’s high, the Cable trades little changed near 1.2690 during early Wednesday.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Bulls back in charge, re-takes 107.50

USD/JPY: Bulls back in charge, re-takes 107.50

The less dovish rhetoric from a selection of Fed speakers overnight continues to aid the post-FOMC US dollar recovery, prompting the USD/JPY pair to retest the midpoint of the 107 handle despite negative Asian equities. 

USD/JPY News

Gold bulls target $1485/oz

Gold bulls target $1485/oz

Gold prices rallied in Asia but stalled and started to deteriorate in European markets into consolidation before a sell-off emerged on the back of less dovish than expected rhetoric from Fed speakers on New York.

Gold News

Conference Board Consumer Confidence: The China syndrome

Conference Board Consumer Confidence: The China syndrome

The index declined to 121.5 in June from April’s revised 131.3. A much more modest drop to 131.2 had been predicted.  “The escalation in trade and tariff tensions earlier this month appears to have shaken consumers’ confidence,” wrote Lynn Franco.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location