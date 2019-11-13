AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Multi-week-old support trendline in focus after Aussie data

- AUD/USD nears key support levels after Australian data.
- Aussie Wage Price Index (Q3) weakens on YoY basis after upbeat Westpac Consumer Confidence numbers.
- 100-day EMA restricts near-term upside, 0.6800 could please sellers after trend line breaks.
In a reaction to the Australian Wage Price Index data, AUD/USD drops further towards near-term key support line while trading around 0.6840 during the Asian session on Wednesday.
Australia’s third-quarter (Q3) Wage Price Index slipped below 2.3% forecast and prior to 2.2% on YoY while matching 0.5% market consensus on QoQ. Earlier, Westpac Consumer Confidence for November rose more than 2.0% expected and -5.5% prior to +4.5%.
Even if bearish signals from 12-Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) lure sellers, a daily closing below the six-week-old rising trend line, at 0.6820 now, becomes necessary for the pair to revisit 0.6800 mark. It should be noted that 50-day EMA level of 0.6832 offers the closest support to the pair.
During the quote’s declines below 0.6800, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of July-October downpour at 0.6766 and mid-October lows near 0.6720 will be in the spotlight.
On the upside, buyers will look for a clear break above 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) level of 0.6856 to aim for a 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.6875 and then rise towards 0.6900 round-figure.
AUD/USD daily chart
Trend: Bearish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6837
|Today Daily Change
|-5 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07%
|Today daily open
|0.6842
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6859
|Daily SMA50
|0.6817
|Daily SMA100
|0.6847
|Daily SMA200
|0.6943
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6858
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6831
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6929
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6847
|Previous Monthly High
|0.693
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.667
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6841
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6848
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.683
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6817
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6803
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6857
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6871
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6884
