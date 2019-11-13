AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Multi-week-old support trendline in focus after Aussie data

  • AUD/USD nears key support levels after Australian data.
  • Aussie Wage Price Index (Q3) weakens on YoY basis after upbeat Westpac Consumer Confidence numbers.
  • 100-day EMA restricts near-term upside, 0.6800 could please sellers after trend line breaks.

In a reaction to the Australian Wage Price Index data, AUD/USD drops further towards near-term key support line while trading around 0.6840 during the Asian session on Wednesday.

Australia’s third-quarter (Q3) Wage Price Index slipped below 2.3% forecast and prior to 2.2% on YoY while matching 0.5% market consensus on QoQ. Earlier, Westpac Consumer Confidence for November rose more than 2.0% expected and -5.5% prior to +4.5%.

Even if bearish signals from 12-Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) lure sellers, a daily closing below the six-week-old rising trend line, at 0.6820 now, becomes necessary for the pair to revisit 0.6800 mark. It should be noted that 50-day EMA level of 0.6832 offers the closest support to the pair.

During the quote’s declines below 0.6800, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of July-October downpour at 0.6766 and mid-October lows near 0.6720 will be in the spotlight.

On the upside, buyers will look for a clear break above 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) level of 0.6856 to aim for a 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.6875 and then rise towards 0.6900 round-figure.

AUD/USD daily chart

Trend: Bearish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6837
Today Daily Change -5 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.07%
Today daily open 0.6842
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6859
Daily SMA50 0.6817
Daily SMA100 0.6847
Daily SMA200 0.6943
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6858
Previous Daily Low 0.6831
Previous Weekly High 0.6929
Previous Weekly Low 0.6847
Previous Monthly High 0.693
Previous Monthly Low 0.667
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6841
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6848
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.683
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6817
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6803
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6857
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6871
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6884

 

 

