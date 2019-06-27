AUD/USD technical analysis: Eyes 200-D exponential moving average (EMA) around 0.70 handle.

AUD/USD has made bullish tracks and leans with an upside bias still, en route to the 200-D exponential moving average (EMA) around the 0.70 handle. The first challenge will be the 55-day ma at 0.6984, Other notable levels are 0.7022 as the June peak and the April top at 0.7069 that guard a run towards 0.7207 February high and the December 2018 high at 0.7394. To the downside, a break of the channel support opens a run to 0.6930s and the 21-day ma ahead of 0.6830 swing lows.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.