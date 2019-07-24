AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie under pressure at 8-day lows, sub-0.7000

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD is challenging the daily lows near 0.6981 support.
  • The levels to beat for bears can be seen near 0.6981 and 0.6955.
 

AUD/USD daily chart

The Aussie is trading in a bear trend below the 0.7000 handle and its 100/200-day simple moving averages (DSMAs).
 

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

 
AUD/USD is challenging the 0.6981 support and the 200 SMA. Bears want to break below 0.6981 to reach 0.6955 and 0.6920 support, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

AUD/USD 30-minute chart

 
AUD/USD is trading below its main SMAs suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. Immediate resistances can be seen near 0.6996, 0.7005 and 0.7020 levels. 
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6978
Today Daily Change -0.0026
Today Daily Change % -0.37
Today daily open 0.7004
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7004
Daily SMA50 0.6956
Daily SMA100 0.7016
Daily SMA200 0.709
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7037
Previous Daily Low 0.6996
Previous Weekly High 0.7082
Previous Weekly Low 0.6996
Previous Monthly High 0.7026
Previous Monthly Low 0.6831
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7012
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7021
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6988
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6971
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6947
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7029
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7053
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.707

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hits fresh 7-week low amid disappointing German data

EUR/USD hits fresh 7-week low amid disappointing German data

EUR/USD is on the back foot, falling to the lowest since late May. Germany's manufacturing PMI missed with 43.1 points while other figures were mixed. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD steadies as PM Boris Johnson says a no-deal Brexit is "remote"

GBP/USD steadies as PM Boris Johnson says a no-deal Brexit is "remote"

GBP/USD has recovered from the lows and clings to 1.2500 as PM Boris Johnson says a no-deal Brexit is a remote possibility. He is set to nominate his cabinet shortly. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY holds above 108 following mixed batch of US data

USD/JPY holds above 108 following mixed batch of US data

The USD/JPY pair is struggling to set its next short-term direction in the second half of the day and continues to move sideways in a very tight range near the 180 mark.

USD/JPY News

Gold steadily climbs to session tops, around $1425 level

Gold steadily climbs to session tops, around $1425 level

Gold prices edged higher through the early European session on Wednesday and recovered a part of the previous session's slide to near one-week lows.

Gold News

Global growth is taking a big hit from slowing trade

Global growth is taking a big hit from slowing trade

As the IMF just reported, global growth is taking a big hit from slowing trade, with emerging markets taking the brunt of the blow. China is getting hit, too, with toymaker Hasbro walking out and the Walmart buyers saying the Chinese manufacturers feel their backs against the wall.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  