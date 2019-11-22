AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie trading at weekly lows below the 0.6800 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Aussie is ending the week near the weekly lows. 
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 0.6773 support.
 

AUD/USD daily chart 

 
The aussie is trading in a downtrend below its main daily simple moving averages (DMAs) on the daily chart. The market is about to end the week below the 0.6800 handle.
 

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

 
The spot remains under pressure below its main SMAs close to the November lows. The market is nearing the 0.6773 (swing low). A break below it can lead to the 0.6740 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 
 

AUD/USD 30-minute chart 

 
AUD/USD is trading at weekly lows below the main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias. Resistances are seen at the 0.6795 and 0.6810 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6783
Today Daily Change -0.0001
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 0.6784
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.685
Daily SMA50 0.6812
Daily SMA100 0.6834
Daily SMA200 0.6933
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6814
Previous Daily Low 0.6783
Previous Weekly High 0.6866
Previous Weekly Low 0.6769
Previous Monthly High 0.693
Previous Monthly Low 0.667
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6795
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6802
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6774
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6763
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6742
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6805
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6825
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6836

 

 

