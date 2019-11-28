AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie prints fresh five-week lows, nearing 0.6760 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The aussie is trapped in a Thanksgiving range as the bank holiday in the US keeps the market quiet.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 0.6760 swing low.
 

AUD/USD daily chart 

 
The aussie is trading in a downtrend below the main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). The spot is under pressure, hitting new November lows. 
 

AUD/USD four-hour chart

 
The aussie is grinding lower at a very slow pace while the market is trending down below the main SMAs. The level to beat for bears is the 0.6760 level. If breached, AUD/USD could extend the decline towards the 0.6740 and 0.6714 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

AUD/USD 30-minute chart 

 
AUD/USD is under pressure below the 0.6773 resistance and the main SMAs, suggesting a bearish momentum in the short term. Resistance is expected at 0.6773 and 0.6795 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6765
Today Daily Change -0.0012
Today Daily Change % -0.18
Today daily open 0.6777
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6835
Daily SMA50 0.6806
Daily SMA100 0.6827
Daily SMA200 0.6926
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6792
Previous Daily Low 0.6771
Previous Weekly High 0.6835
Previous Weekly Low 0.678
Previous Monthly High 0.693
Previous Monthly Low 0.667
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6779
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6784
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6768
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6759
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6747
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6789
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6801
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.681

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades around 1.10 amid trade concerns, disappointing German inflation data

EUR/USD trades around 1.10 amid trade concerns, disappointing German inflation data

EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, in familiar ranges. Sino-American relations have deteriorated after President Trump signed the Hong Kong bill into law. German inflation figures missed on most measures.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trims daily gains, challenges the 1.2900 level

GBP/USD trims daily gains, challenges the 1.2900 level

The greenback is firmer in dull trading, while the Pound is the weakest. GBP/USD erases YouGov’s poll-related gains and pressures the 1.2900 figure.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY recovers to 109.50 area in quiet session

USD/JPY recovers to 109.50 area in quiet session

The USD/JPY pair lost its traction during the Asian trading hours as the market mood soured after US President Trump signed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act into law to further escalate the geopolitical tensions with China.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Remains vulnerable to retest monthly lows, around $1445 region

Gold: Remains vulnerable to retest monthly lows, around $1445 region

Gold failed to capitalize on the early attempted positive move and has now drifted to the lower end of its daily trading range, well within the striking distance of two-week lows set on Tuesday.

Gold News

Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Wrecket time on Thanksgiving Day

Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Wrecket time on Thanksgiving Day

Bitcoin dedicated a good part of yesterday to deceive traders. After a morning session in which the price ran down, a sudden and sturdy turn to the rise activated the FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) mode in the psyche of many traders.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures