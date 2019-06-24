AUD/USD technical analysis: 9-week old resistance-line, 50-DMA on the buyers’ radar

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Aussie buyers cheer sustained trading beyond 21-DMA, aims for immediate resistance-line 50-day SMA.
  • Gradually rising RSI, beneath overbought levels, favors break of the key upside barriers.

With the AUD/USD pair running further up from 21-day moving average (21-DMA), buyers concentrate on near-term key resistances to justify the latest upside as the quote takes the rounds to 0.6960 during early Monday.

Among the crucial upside barriers, a 9-week old descending trend-line, at 0.6966, becomes the closest resistance to watch ahead of 50-day simple moving average (SMA) level of 0.6975.

It should also be noted that 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is gradually rising and is not in the overbought region, which in turn supports buyers’ claim over the momentum.

During the pair’s advances past-0.6975, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of its January – June decline near 0.7010 and 100-day SMA level of 0.7042 should grab bulls’ attention.

Alternatively, a sustained decline below the 21-DMA level of 0.6932 can recall 0.6900 and 0.6880 back to the chart.

Also, the latest low surrounding 0.6830 and 0.6800 round-figure could entertain bears’ afterward.

AUD/USD daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6956
Today Daily Change 30 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.43%
Today daily open 0.6926
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6931
Daily SMA50 0.6979
Daily SMA100 0.7044
Daily SMA200 0.7109
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6938
Previous Daily Low 0.6903
Previous Weekly High 0.6938
Previous Weekly Low 0.6831
Previous Monthly High 0.7062
Previous Monthly Low 0.6862
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6925
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6916
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6907
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6887
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6871
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6942
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6958
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6977

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades above 200-day MA ahead of German IFO survey

EUR/USD trades above 200-day MA ahead of German IFO survey

EUR/USD is looking north ahead of key German data release, having closed above the 200-day moving average (MA) on Friday. The pair is on the offensive with a bullish breakout on technical charts. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: UK’s political plays can act as the key catalysts amid latest upswing

GBP/USD: UK’s political plays can act as the key catalysts amid latest upswing

Even if the US Dollar (USD) weakness has helped the GBP/USD pair to remain strong around 12-day high, the pair lacks fresh catalysts in order to extend its latest upswing heading into the UK open this Monday.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY attempts recovery towards 107.50 amid positive equities

USD/JPY attempts recovery towards 107.50 amid positive equities

The cautious optimism seen around the Asian equities and S&P 500 futures helped put a bid under the USD/JPY pair, as the spot attempts a minor-recovery from near 107.30 region. 

USD/JPY News

Gold: $1433 comes as the Aug 2013 highs

Gold: $1433 comes as the Aug 2013 highs

The Chiaxin Oscillator crossed above the zero line on the 30th May when price ran higher from 1375. However, the price of gold has now left a mixed outlook on the charts.

Gold News

The Fed, oil tensions drive markets in sharply different directions

The Fed, oil tensions drive markets in sharply different directions

Markets responded to the FOMC’s rate caution by sending stocks and the credit markets flying and the dollar plunging while tensions in the Persian Gulf stoked crude prices and gave gold its strongest boost in six years.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location