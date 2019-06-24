AUD/USD technical analysis: 9-week old resistance-line, 50-DMA on the buyers’ radar

- Aussie buyers cheer sustained trading beyond 21-DMA, aims for immediate resistance-line 50-day SMA.
- Gradually rising RSI, beneath overbought levels, favors break of the key upside barriers.
With the AUD/USD pair running further up from 21-day moving average (21-DMA), buyers concentrate on near-term key resistances to justify the latest upside as the quote takes the rounds to 0.6960 during early Monday.
Among the crucial upside barriers, a 9-week old descending trend-line, at 0.6966, becomes the closest resistance to watch ahead of 50-day simple moving average (SMA) level of 0.6975.
It should also be noted that 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is gradually rising and is not in the overbought region, which in turn supports buyers’ claim over the momentum.
During the pair’s advances past-0.6975, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of its January – June decline near 0.7010 and 100-day SMA level of 0.7042 should grab bulls’ attention.
Alternatively, a sustained decline below the 21-DMA level of 0.6932 can recall 0.6900 and 0.6880 back to the chart.
Also, the latest low surrounding 0.6830 and 0.6800 round-figure could entertain bears’ afterward.
AUD/USD daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6956
|Today Daily Change
|30 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.43%
|Today daily open
|0.6926
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6931
|Daily SMA50
|0.6979
|Daily SMA100
|0.7044
|Daily SMA200
|0.7109
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6938
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6903
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6938
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6831
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7062
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6862
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6925
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6916
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6907
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6887
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6871
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6942
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6958
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6977
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades above 200-day MA ahead of German IFO survey
EUR/USD is looking north ahead of key German data release, having closed above the 200-day moving average (MA) on Friday. The pair is on the offensive with a bullish breakout on technical charts.
GBP/USD: UK’s political plays can act as the key catalysts amid latest upswing
Even if the US Dollar (USD) weakness has helped the GBP/USD pair to remain strong around 12-day high, the pair lacks fresh catalysts in order to extend its latest upswing heading into the UK open this Monday.
USD/JPY attempts recovery towards 107.50 amid positive equities
The cautious optimism seen around the Asian equities and S&P 500 futures helped put a bid under the USD/JPY pair, as the spot attempts a minor-recovery from near 107.30 region.
Gold: $1433 comes as the Aug 2013 highs
The Chiaxin Oscillator crossed above the zero line on the 30th May when price ran higher from 1375. However, the price of gold has now left a mixed outlook on the charts.
The Fed, oil tensions drive markets in sharply different directions
Markets responded to the FOMC’s rate caution by sending stocks and the credit markets flying and the dollar plunging while tensions in the Persian Gulf stoked crude prices and gave gold its strongest boost in six years.