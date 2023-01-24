- AUD/USD fails to preserve its modest intraday gains and retreats from the mid-0.7000s.
- Looming recession risks weigh on investors’ sentiment and cap the risk-sensitive Aussie.
- Bets for smaller Fed rate hikes weigh on the USD and should help limit losses for the pair.
- Traders now look to the US economic data for some impetus ahead of the Australian CPI.
The AUD/USD pair struggles to capitalize on its modest intraday gains and retreats a few pips from the daily peak, around the mid-0.7000s touched during the early European session. Spot prices, however, manage to hold above the 0.7000 psychological mark and seem poised to prolong the recent appreciating move witnessed over the past three months or so.
A softer risk tone - amid looming global recession risks - assists the safe-haven US Dollar to trim a part of its intraday losses and acts as a headwind for the AUD/USD pair. That said, any meaningful USD recovery remains elusive amid growing acceptance that the Fed will soften its hawkish stance. In fact, the markets have been pricing in a greater chance of a smaller 25 bps Fed rate hike move in February, which keeps the US Treasury bond yields depressed and should cap the greenback.
Furthermore, rising odds for an additional rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in February might continue to lend support to the Aussie and limit the downside for the AUD/USD pair. The bets were lifted by the Australian consumer inflation figures released earlier this month, which showed that the headline CPI re-accelerated to the 7.3% YoY rate - a 32-year-high - in November. Hence, the market focus will remain glued to the fourth-quarter Australian CPI report, due on Wednesday.
In the meantime, traders will take cues from the US economic docket - featuring the release of the flash PMI prints and the Richmond Manufacturing Index. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop remains tilted firming in favour of bullish traders, suggesting that any pullback might still be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7028
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|0.7026
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6875
|Daily SMA50
|0.6786
|Daily SMA100
|0.6643
|Daily SMA200
|0.6818
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.704
|Previous Daily Low
|0.696
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7064
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6872
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6893
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6629
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7009
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.699
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6978
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6929
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6898
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7058
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7089
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7137
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends gains below 1.0900 after Eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD is keeping its range below 1.0900, defending mild gains on mixed German and Eurozone PMI data. The pair remains supported amid a broad US Dollar weakness and sluggish Treasury yields ahead of US PMI data.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.2350 on disappointing UK Services PMI
GBP/USD is dropping toward 1.2300, under fresh selling pressure after the UK S&P Global Services PMI unexpectedly fell to 48.0 in Jan. The renewed Brexit concerns and UK political jitters remain a drag on the Pound Sterling. US PMI coming up next.
Gold bulls keep the reins beyond $1,917
Gold price refreshes a nine-month high as it picks up bids to $1,940 during the initial hour of Tuesday’s European session. In doing so, the bright metal cheers broad US Dollar weakness, as well as hopes of more demand from China, ahead of the monthly activity data.
Why Solana, Cardano and Polkadot holders are pouring capital into small caps in 2023
Holders on Ethereum-killer networks Solana, Cardano and Polkadot have started cycling into small market capitalization cryptocurrencies, hunting undervalued tokens.
More job cuts, PMI data and Microsoft earnings
In other currencies, the EURUSD couldn’t consolidate gains above the 1.09 mark yesterday. But today’s PMI data could help give another boost to the single currency. And, if not, the message from the European Central Bank (ECB) is crystal clear: the rate hikes will continue and that’s positive for the euro.