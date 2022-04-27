- AUD/USD has climbed above 0.7170 on higher-than-expected Australian inflation at 5.1%
- This has raised the odds of a hawkish stance by the RBA in May.
- The DXY is likely to display a consolidated move ahead after a decent upside move.
The AUD/USD pair has rebounded sharply as the Australian Bureau of Statistics has reported the quarterly Consumer Price Index (CPI) at 2.1%, higher than the market consensus of 1.7% and the prior print of 1.3%. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in its last monetary policy meeting in the first week of April announced to be data-dependent for a rate hike decision.
The RBA dictated that its policymakers do not see any price pressures yet that could compel the central bank to march for an interest rate elevation. The yearly Australian inflation has landed at 5.1%, significantly higher than the forecast of 4.6% and the prior print of 3.5%. The figure of 5.1% looks sufficiently higher than the targeted inflation of 2%. Therefore, investors should brace for a hawkish stance from the RBA in May’s monetary policy announcement.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is steady at around 102.35 after a firmer rally. The fundamentals are not dictating any sign of reversal in the asset, however, profit-booking could drag the mighty DXY lower. Progressive expectations of a jumbo rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in May are advocating the likes of the DXY. The announcement by Fed chair Jerome Powell in his testimony at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) meeting that a 50 basis point (bps) interest rate hike is on the cards has already spoiled the suspense much, which has improved the appeal for the safe-haven assets.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.715
|Today Daily Change
|0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38
|Today daily open
|0.7123
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7415
|Daily SMA50
|0.7357
|Daily SMA100
|0.7264
|Daily SMA200
|0.7293
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.723
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7118
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7459
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7234
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7541
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7165
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7161
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7187
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7084
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7045
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6972
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7196
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7269
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7308
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eases to 0.7150, erases Australian Inflation-led gains
AUD/USD is battling 0.7150, fading Australian Inflation-led spike to 0.7170. Australia's Trimmed Mean CPI rose to 1.4% QoQ in Q1, stoking earlier RBA rate hike bets. The firmer US dollar, however, checks the upside in the pair, as the RBA still remains behind the curve vs. the Fed.
EUR/USD bounces slightly from 1.0640 ahead of ECB’s Lagarde
The EUR/USD pair is displaying a dead cat bounce after printing a fresh two-year low at 1.0636 in the late New York session as the risk-off impulse mounts higher.
Gold eyes a sustained break below $1,900 amid firmer USD
Gold Price is back in the red zone after experiencing a temporary reprieve, as the US dollar continues to reign supreme amid multiple concerns, with the growth risks topping the list. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, a potential EU embargo on Russian oil imports, China’s covid lockdowns and finally, inflation and global economic growth risks keep investors on the edge.
Dogecoin price twitter induced rally could reverse if the technicals are correct
Dogecoin price is still coiling within a triangle pattern. Dogecoin price is experiencing a strong sell-off following yesterday's impressive 37% rally. If the technicals are correct, the DOGE price could sweep the lows at $0.1240 and head to $0.1175.
The Musk – Twitter story is going to change the world
The Musk/Twitter story is going to change the world, and not just the political world. Of course there is plenty of slip to get to Elon’s lips and perhaps regulatory and other issues can intervene to kill the deal, but probably not.