AUD/USD surges to near 0.6560 on US-China trade deal optimism

The AUD/USD pair is up 0.65% to near 0.6560 during the late European trading session on Monday. The Aussie pair strengthens as the appeal of antipodeans has increased on hopes that the United States (US) and China will reach a trade deal soon.

Australian Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.14% -0.32% -0.15% -0.14% -0.69% -0.32% -0.06% EUR 0.14% -0.15% -0.02% 0.02% -0.51% -0.17% 0.13% GBP 0.32% 0.15% 0.14% 0.17% -0.35% -0.02% 0.27% JPY 0.15% 0.02% -0.14% 0.01% -0.55% -0.16% 0.11% CAD 0.14% -0.02% -0.17% -0.01% -0.55% -0.17% 0.11% AUD 0.69% 0.51% 0.35% 0.55% 0.55% 0.34% 0.64% NZD 0.32% 0.17% 0.02% 0.16% 0.17% -0.34% 0.27% CHF 0.06% -0.13% -0.27% -0.11% -0.11% -0.64% -0.27% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

US-China trade deal optimism accelerated after comments from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signaling that Washington won’t proceed with recently announced 100% additional tariffs imposed on Beijing, and the Asian giant would defer its rare earth export controls.

These comments from US Treasury Secretary Bessent came after his meeting with Chinese Premier He Lifeng at the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Malaysia over the weekend.

Given that the Australian economy relies heavily on its exports to Beijing, the scenario of receding US-China trade frictions is favorable for the Australian Dollar.

On the domestic front, investors await the Q3 Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which will be released on Wednesday. The inflation data will significantly influence market expectations for the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) monetary policy outlook.

During the European session, RBA Governor Michelle Bullock said that the central bank intends to bring “inflation down and keep jobs very satisfying”. Bullock expressed confidence that “Unemployment could come down again next month”. In September, the Unemployment Rate surprisingly rose to 4.5%, while economists expected the jobless rate to have remained steady at 4.3%.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) trades slightly selling pressure as traders remain increasingly confident that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates in its monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. A slower US inflation growth in September has also raised hopes for an interest rate cut on Wednesday.

The US CPI data released on Friday showed that the headline and core inflation rose moderately by 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively, on a monthly basis.