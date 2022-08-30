- AUD/USD hit a weekly high of around 0.6956, but data and sentiment bolstered the greenback.
- Higher US Treasury bond yields underpinned the US dollar, a headwind for the AUD/USD.
- US consumer confidence improves while job openings increase.
The AUD/USD faced solid resistance at around the 20-day EMA at 0.6959, diving below the 0.6900 figure amid a risk-off impulse, with the US dollar regaining composure edging higher, underpinned by rising US Treasury bond yields. Global equities remain heavy due to expectations of an aggressive Federal Reserve following Chair Powell’s remarks.
The AUD/USD hit a daily high early in the European session, climbing towards the 0.6956 figure, though it retreated as sentiment shifted sour. Meanwhile, mixed US economic data turned out to be bad news for the AUD/USD, sliding towards its daily low at 0.6858 in the North American session. At the time of writing, the AUD/USD is trading at 0.6878, below its opening price.
AUD/USD edges lower on US dollar strength after mixed US data
The US Dollar Index, a gauge of the buck’s performance vs. a basket of six currencies, advances 0.21%, up at 198.976, while the US 10-year benchmark note sits at 3.13%, up two bps.
Meanwhile, US consumer confidence surprised to the upside, to 103.2, higher than estimates of 98, according to Reuters. “Looking ahead, August’s improvement in confidence may help support spending, but inflation and additional rate hikes still pose risks to economic growth in the short term,” said Lynn Franco, senior director at the Conference Board.
Additionally, the US Department of Labor reported that job openings, as released by the JOLTs Opening report, unexpectedly uptick in July, with vacancies increasing up to 11.2 million, above all estimates. The same report showed that quits easied from 2.8% to 2.7%.
Elsewhere, in the Asian session, Australia’s consumer confidence, as reported by the ANZ Morgan Consumer Confidence, softened by 0.7%. At the same time, housing data showed the impact of higher rate hikes, which increased mortgage rates.
Analysts at ANZ bank commented that rate hikes and increases in the cost of debt contributed to the decline in Building Approvals. They added, “We expect total building approvals to keep falling as more rate hikes put downward pressure on the borrowing capacity of both developers and individual home builders.”
What to watch
The Australian economic docket is light, contrarily to the US, where ADP figures, Fed speaking, ISM PMI, and the Nonfarm Payrolls report, are expected to offer fresh impetus to AUD/USD traders.
AUD/USD Key Technical Levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6868
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0042
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.61
|Today daily open
|0.691
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6965
|Daily SMA50
|0.6915
|Daily SMA100
|0.7022
|Daily SMA200
|0.7131
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7074
|Previous Daily Low
|0.684
|Previous Weekly High
|0.701
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6855
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7033
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.668
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6984
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6929
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6809
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6708
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6575
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7042
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7175
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7276
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
