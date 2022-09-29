- AUD/USD is trimming some of its Wednesday gains on Thursday.
- Mixed US economic data, a headwind for the Aussie, which tumbled despite broad US dollar weakness.
- US central bank restrictive monetary policy commentary continued, led by Mester and Bullard.
- Australia’s inflation eased ahead of the RBA’s October meeting.
The AUD/USD retraces from weekly highs reached on Wednesday, when the Aussie hit a weekly high at 0.6530, though positive US economic data, showing that the labor market remains robust, would not deter the Federal Reserve from continuing tightening monetary conditions. Therefore, the AUD/USD is falling..
At the time of writing, the AUD/USD is trading at 0.6474, after hitting a daily high of 0.6524, below its opening price, by a solid 0.74%.
Before Wall Street opened, US economic data released by the US Departments of Commerce and Labor flashed mixed signals regarding the current economic status of the US. According to the former, the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter was confirmed at a 0.6% contraction, aligned with forecasts and the previous reading, confirming that the US economy is in a technical recession.
Contrarily, US Initial Jobless Claims for the past week, ending on September 24, decelerated at a 193K pace to a five-month low, crushing estimates of 215K. Worth noting that a smoother reading for claims, namely the four-week moving average, dropped for the fifth consecutive week to 207K.
In the meantime, Fed officials remained active during the day. Cleveland’s Fed Loretta Mester said Trade-offs with growth would become more relevant as inflation comes back down. She added that given inflation persistence, she “still puts more weight on being sure the fed does enough.”
“We’re still not even in the restricted territory on the funds rate,” she added.
Earlier, the St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said that the Fed is determined to get inflation to the right level of policy rates, so they can achieve the Fed’s inflation goal. He acknowledged that the US might get into a recession as the Fed brings inflation down, though he emphasized that it’s not “his base scenario.”
Earlier, in the Asian session, Australia reported inflation for August, which dropped slightly due to falling gasoline prices, as data have shown, ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) monetary policy meeting next week. Australia CPI rose by 6.8% YoY, less than July’s 7%,
On Friday, the Australian economic calendar will feature Housing Credit and Private Sector Credit readings. On the US front, the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge is the Core PCE Price Index, the Chicago PMI index, and the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment will be reported.
AUD/USD Key Technical Levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6474
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0049
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.75
|Today daily open
|0.6523
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6696
|Daily SMA50
|0.6853
|Daily SMA100
|0.6913
|Daily SMA200
|0.7084
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6531
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6363
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6748
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6512
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7137
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6835
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6467
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6427
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6414
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6305
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6246
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6581
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.664
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6749
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
