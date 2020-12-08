AUD/USD: Struggles to keep 0.7400 amid fresh challenges to risk

- AUD/USD prints three-day losing streak despite recently bouncing off intraday low.
- US-China tussle intensifies, vaccine hopes dim but stimulus updates flash welcome signs.
- Aussie Q3 House Price Index, NAB data for November print upbeat signals.
- Risk catalysts remain as the key, stimulus, trade/political headlines are back in focus.
AUD/USD trims early-Asian losses while recovering from the intraday low of 0.7409, currently down 0.05% intraday to 0.7418, during early Tuesday. The Aussie pair recently benefited from the upbeat prints of second-tier housing and sentiment data from home but challenges to risk from China tame the bulls.
Australia’s third-quarter (Q3) House Price Index grew over -1.8% prior and -1.0% forecast to +0.8% QoQ while the YoY figures eased from 6.2% previous readouts to 4.5%. Further, the National Australia Bank’s (NAB) Business Confidence rose past-5 earlier to 12 while the Business Conditions gauge crossed 1 with 9 figures.
On the other hand, news that Hong Kong police arrests a few more of the top opposition members and the Trump administration levies fresh sanctions on 14 Chinese diplomats highlights the risk-off mood. Elsewhere, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi underscored a commitment to the phase 1 trade deal with the hopes of a better start to the phase 2 deal discussion with US President-elect Joe Biden.
It’s worth mentioning that the US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stays optimistic on reaching the much-awaited covid stimulus deal with the Democratic Party members while Japan is up for the third aid package to combat the pandemic. Furthermore, vaccine hopes are receding their importance with Pfizer likely easing on the US supply from June.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.30% whereas Asia-Pacific stocks trade mixed with Japan’s Nikkei 225 down 0.40% and Australia’s ASX 200 up 0.25% by press time.
Given the lack of major data/events left for publishing, AUD/USD traders should pay attention to the risk news for fresh direction.
Technical analysis
Although the 0.7400 round-figure offers immediate support to the AUD/USD traders, a five-week-old ascending trend line, at 0.7360 now, becomes the key for further downside. Alternatively, July 2018 top near 0.7485 remains on the bull’s radar until the quote remains beyond the 0.7400 threshold.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7419
|Today Daily Change
|-3 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|0.7422
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7337
|Daily SMA50
|0.7219
|Daily SMA100
|0.7212
|Daily SMA200
|0.6882
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7478
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7372
|Previous Weekly High
|0.745
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7338
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7438
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.699
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7412
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7438
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.737
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7317
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7263
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7477
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7531
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7584
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.21 amid stimulus, Brexit, and ECB uncertainties
EUR/USD is trading around 1.21, off the highs, as Brexit and US stimulus talks are in limbo. Tensions are mounting ahead of Thursday´s ECB decision.
GBP/USD slips below 1.34 amid growing Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.34, falling off the highs ahead of the Brexit summit between UK PM Johnson and EC President von der Leyen. Officials have said the EU and the UK remain far apart.
XAU/USD bounces off lows, still in the red around $1840 region
The upbeat market mood prompted some profit-taking around the safe-haven gold. Hopes for more US fiscal stimulus undermined the USD and extended some support.
Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected
In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following its December policy meeting.
WTI looks firm near $46.00 ahead of EIA
Prices of the barrel of WTI navigate the area of 2-day highs in the vicinity of the $46.00 mark on Wednesday.