AUD/USD: Struggles to keep 0.7400 amid fresh challenges to risk

  • AUD/USD prints three-day losing streak despite recently bouncing off intraday low.
  • US-China tussle intensifies, vaccine hopes dim but stimulus updates flash welcome signs.
  • Aussie Q3 House Price Index, NAB data for November print upbeat signals.
  • Risk catalysts remain as the key, stimulus, trade/political headlines are back in focus.

AUD/USD trims early-Asian losses while recovering from the intraday low of 0.7409, currently down 0.05% intraday to 0.7418, during early Tuesday. The Aussie pair recently benefited from the upbeat prints of second-tier housing and sentiment data from home but challenges to risk from China tame the bulls.

Australia’s third-quarter (Q3) House Price Index grew over -1.8% prior and -1.0% forecast to +0.8% QoQ while the YoY figures eased from 6.2% previous readouts to 4.5%. Further, the National Australia Bank’s (NAB) Business Confidence rose past-5 earlier to 12 while the Business Conditions gauge crossed 1 with 9 figures.

On the other hand, news that Hong Kong police arrests a few more of the top opposition members and the Trump administration levies fresh sanctions on 14 Chinese diplomats highlights the risk-off mood. Elsewhere, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi underscored a commitment to the phase 1 trade deal with the hopes of a better start to the phase 2 deal discussion with US President-elect Joe Biden.

It’s worth mentioning that the US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stays optimistic on reaching the much-awaited covid stimulus deal with the Democratic Party members while Japan is up for the third aid package to combat the pandemic. Furthermore, vaccine hopes are receding their importance with Pfizer likely easing on the US supply from June.

Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.30% whereas Asia-Pacific stocks trade mixed with Japan’s Nikkei 225 down 0.40% and Australia’s ASX 200 up 0.25% by press time.

Given the lack of major data/events left for publishing, AUD/USD traders should pay attention to the risk news for fresh direction.

Technical analysis

Although the 0.7400 round-figure offers immediate support to the AUD/USD traders, a five-week-old ascending trend line, at 0.7360 now, becomes the key for further downside. Alternatively, July 2018 top near 0.7485 remains on the bull’s radar until the quote remains beyond the 0.7400 threshold.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7419
Today Daily Change -3 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.04%
Today daily open 0.7422
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7337
Daily SMA50 0.7219
Daily SMA100 0.7212
Daily SMA200 0.6882
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7478
Previous Daily Low 0.7372
Previous Weekly High 0.745
Previous Weekly Low 0.7338
Previous Monthly High 0.7438
Previous Monthly Low 0.699
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7412
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7438
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.737
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7317
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7263
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7477
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7531
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7584

 

 

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD battles 1.21 amid stimulus, Brexit, and ECB uncertainties

EUR/USD is trading around 1.21, off the highs, as Brexit and US stimulus talks are in limbo. Tensions are mounting ahead of Thursday´s ECB decision. 

GBP/USD slips below 1.34 amid growing Brexit concerns

GBP/USD is trading below 1.34, falling off the highs ahead of the Brexit summit between UK PM Johnson and EC President von der Leyen. Officials have said the EU and the UK remain far apart.

XAU/USD bounces off lows, still in the red around $1840 region

The upbeat market mood prompted some profit-taking around the safe-haven gold. Hopes for more US fiscal stimulus undermined the USD and extended some support.

Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected

In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following its December policy meeting.

WTI looks firm near $46.00 ahead of EIA

Prices of the barrel of WTI navigate the area of 2-day highs in the vicinity of the $46.00 mark on Wednesday.

