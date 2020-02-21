AUD/USD struggles near 11-year lows, just below 0.6600 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD added to its recent losses and remained depressed on Friday.
  • The coronavirus scare continues to weigh on the China-proxy aussie.
  • Subdued USD demand, amid sliding US bond yields, fails to lend support.

The AUD/USD pair dropped to fresh 11-year lows in the last hour, with bears now looking to extend the downfall further below the 0.6600 round-figure mark.

The pair extended its recent bearish trajectory and continued losing ground on the last trading day of the week. A fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade – amid persistent worries over the deadly coronavirus – was seen as one of the key factors driving flows away from perceived riskier currencies, including the Australian dollar.

Bears remain in control

Concerns over deepening economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak resurfaced on Friday after the World Health Organization (WHO) officials warned the novel coronavirus could break out globally. This eventually fueled pessimism about the Chinese growth outlook and further undermined the China-proxy aussie.

On the other hand, the US dollar consolidated its recent strong gains to multi-year tops and remained well supported by the incoming stronger-than-expected US economic data. Meanwhile, the increased haven demand for the US Treasuries held the USD bulls on the defensive, albeit failed to lend any support to the pair.

The ongoing downward momentum also seemed rather unaffected by extremely oversold conditions, suggesting that the near-term bearish pressure might still be far from being over. Hence, some follow-through weakness, led by some fresh technical selling below the 0.6600 mark, now looks a distinct possibility.

Later during the early North-American session, the US economic docket – highlighting the release of flash Manufacturing PMI – might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities or provide some immediate respite to the bulls.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.66
Today Daily Change -0.0017
Today Daily Change % -0.26
Today daily open 0.6617
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6718
Daily SMA50 0.6832
Daily SMA100 0.6827
Daily SMA200 0.6851
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6698
Previous Daily Low 0.661
Previous Weekly High 0.6751
Previous Weekly Low 0.6661
Previous Monthly High 0.704
Previous Monthly Low 0.6682
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6643
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6664
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6585
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6553
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6496
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6674
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.673
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6762

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

