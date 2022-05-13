- AUD/USD fades recovery moves from two-year low, retreats from daily high amid mixed clues.
- China pushes for more employment to college students, sees improvement in covid conditions looking forward.
- Aussie Defense Minister warns China over intelligence ship moving in Aussie waters.
- US yields, stock futures stay firmer but DXY bounces off daily lows ahead of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for May.
AUD/USD grinds higher around 0.6890 while struggling to keep the early Asian session rebound from a 23-month low as traders in Brussels await Friday’s bell. That said, the Aussie pair’s latest pullback could be linked to the US dollar’s bounce off intraday low, as well as headlines from Australia and China.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) seesaws around daily bottom near 104.60 amid a pause in the US Treasury yields and stock futures, following the initial run-up. The greenback’s latest moves could be linked to the market’s anxiety ahead of the preliminary readings of US Michigan Consumer Sentiment data for May, expected 64 versus 65.2 prior.
Read: Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index May Preview: Can Americans keep their spending habits?
It’s worth noting that China’s push for more employment generation to the college students and hopes of reaching covid-zero conditions in Shanghai after mid-May previously favored AUD/USD bulls. On the same line was a three-day “at home” stay for residents for covid testing to tame and confirm the covid resurgence in Beijing. However, chatters surrounding Taiwan and the latest warning from Aussie Defense Minister trim the optimism in Asia.
The DXY’s rebound could also be linked to the delay in the Ukraine aid package by the US, due to Senator Rand Paul’s objection. Furthermore, fresh fears that inflation will remain the key threat to the global economy add strength to the USD’s safe-haven demand.
However, cautious comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly join the pre-data anxiety to keep the US dollar under pressure, helping the AUD/USD buyers.
While portraying the mood, the US 10-year Treasury yields portray a corrective pullback after refreshing a two-week low the previous day, around 2.89% by the press time, whereas the S&P 500 Futures print rises 1.0% while licking its wound near one-year low.
Moving on, US data and risk catalysts, mainly relating to China and Russia, will be crucial for AUD/USD traders to watch.
Technical analysis
A downward sloping trend line from December 2021, around 0.6910 guards the immediate recovery of the AUD/USD prices. Failures to break the same won’t hesitate to direct bears towards 50% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of March 2020 to February 2021upside, around 0.6760.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6887
|Today Daily Change
|0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|0.45
|Today daily open
|0.6856
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7154
|Daily SMA50
|0.7313
|Daily SMA100
|0.7251
|Daily SMA200
|0.7273
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6954
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6828
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7267
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7029
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7662
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7054
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6876
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6906
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6805
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6754
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6679
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.693
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7005
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7056
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD performs lackluster around 1.0400 on rising Fed’s tightening bets
EUR/USD is oscillating in a 7-pip range after a mild rebound. Euro is displaying a lusterless performance in the Asian session. The pair is oscillating in a tad lower range of 1.0391-1.0398 despite a bit healthy fall in the US dollar index.
GBP/USD: Recovery battles previous support below 1.2250
GBP/USD licks its wounds near 1.2200, after refreshing a two-year low during the uninterrupted fall in the last six days, during the initial Asian session on Friday. In addition to the broad US dollar strength, pessimism surrounding Brexit and the UK’s economic fears are extra negatives that drowned the cable during the last few days.
Gold’s dead cat bounce could seek validation at $1,836 Premium
Gold Price is licking its wounds on the final trading day of the week, which has not been very kind for gold bulls. After the previous 2% sell-off and fresh three-month lows of $1,810, the bright metal is trying its luck with a minor recovery.
Bitcoin: Multiple scenarios arrive at the same bearish conclusion
Bitcoin price shows interesting setups from multiple time frames that hint at a confluence. This convergence occurs for the short-term bullish outlook as well as the macro bearish scenario for BTC.
Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index May Preview: Can Americans keep their spending habits? Premium
Markets are spooked. The Dow is down 12.4% since the New Year. The NASDAQ Composite has shed more than a quarter of its value and the broad-based S&P 500 is 17.4% lower. Treasury rates are at their highest in three years with one of the steepest ascents on record.