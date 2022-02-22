AUD/USD struggled to overstep 0.7230 as the Western leaders load up sanctions on Russia

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • AUD/USD is facing barricades near 0.7233 after the Western leaders impose sanctions on Russia.
  • The risk-off impulse in the market has underpinned the greenback against the Aussie.
  • The sanctions on Russian sovereign debt would block its administration to access Western financing.

The AUD/USD was facing barricades near 0.7233 on Tuesday as the Wester leaders imposed sanctions on Russia. The Kremlin has violated international law by sending troops to eastern Ukraine. Moscow has been supported by the separatist leaders from Donetsk and Luhansk, which have been labelled as ‘independent’ by the Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Despite the various peace-making suggestions and threats of imposing sanctions by the World leaders, Russia continues to build troops near eastern Ukraine. Many major economies have loaded up sanctions on Moscow.

On Tuesday, Britain hit Russian banks with sanctions while Germany barricades a new gas pipeline from Russia despite the fact that Germany banks upon Russia for its domestic gas usage.

US President Joe Biden has put some serious sanctions on Moscow. "We're implementing full blocking sanctions to large Russian financial institutions, VEB, and their military bank," President Joe Biden said. The move might block the Russian administration from Western financing.

The sanctions imposed on Russia have spurt the volatility in an already highly uncertain market. The antipodean is underperforming against the greenback and is likely to continue underperformance as the safe-haven appeal is getting more traction.

The US dollar index (DXY) has rebounded from Wednesday’s low at 95.97 and has surpassed 96.00 in the early Asian session.

Meanwhile, the quarterly and yearly Wage Price Index (WPI) from the Australian Bureau of Statistics is due on Wednesday. While, the US PMI monthly Composite Reports on Manufacturing and Services has landed at 56, higher than the previous figure of 51.1 on Tuesday.

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.722
Today Daily Change 0.0027
Today Daily Change % 0.38
Today daily open 0.7193
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7131
Daily SMA50 0.7174
Daily SMA100 0.7243
Daily SMA200 0.7346
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7223
Previous Daily Low 0.7166
Previous Weekly High 0.7229
Previous Weekly Low 0.7086
Previous Monthly High 0.7315
Previous Monthly Low 0.6966
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7201
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7188
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7165
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7137
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7108
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7222
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7251
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7279

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD recovers within range, lacks directional conviction

EUR/USD recovers within range, lacks directional conviction

The EUR/USD pair keeps trading within familiar levels around the 1.1330/60 area, underpinned by limited interest on the greenback despite persistent risk aversion amid the conflict in Eastern Europe.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD bounces back and nears 1.3600

GBP/USD bounces back and nears 1.3600

GBPUSD trimmed losses and trades a handful of pips below the 1.3600 level as demand for the dollar receded. The stronger-than-expected Markit PMI data from the US was largely ignored by market participants, who stay focused on geopolitics.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD recovers within range, lacks directional conviction

EUR/USD recovers within range, lacks directional conviction

The EUR/USD pair keeps trading within familiar levels around the 1.1330/60 area, underpinned by limited interest on the greenback despite persistent risk aversion amid the conflict in Eastern Europe.

EUR/USD News

Decentraland poised for massive breakout if bulls can close MANA above $2.85

Decentraland poised for massive breakout if bulls can close MANA above $2.85

Decentraland price could generate some major surprises across the entire cryptocurrency space. Despite six days of losses, it has maintained support within the Ichimoku Cloud and is now poised for a strong bullish breakout.

Read more

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Preview: Kiwi needs a double shot hike to fly higher amid geopolitical risks Premium

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Preview: Kiwi needs a double shot hike to fly higher amid geopolitical risks

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is set to hike OCR by another 25bps in February. NZD/USD could be a ‘sell the fact’ trade on the expected 25bps rate lift-off. Geopolitical tensions lead the way, although kiwi may take a flight on a 50bps rate hike.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures