AUD/USD struggled to overstep 0.7230 as the Western leaders load up sanctions on Russia

- AUD/USD is facing barricades near 0.7233 after the Western leaders impose sanctions on Russia.
- The risk-off impulse in the market has underpinned the greenback against the Aussie.
- The sanctions on Russian sovereign debt would block its administration to access Western financing.
The AUD/USD was facing barricades near 0.7233 on Tuesday as the Wester leaders imposed sanctions on Russia. The Kremlin has violated international law by sending troops to eastern Ukraine. Moscow has been supported by the separatist leaders from Donetsk and Luhansk, which have been labelled as ‘independent’ by the Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Despite the various peace-making suggestions and threats of imposing sanctions by the World leaders, Russia continues to build troops near eastern Ukraine. Many major economies have loaded up sanctions on Moscow.
On Tuesday, Britain hit Russian banks with sanctions while Germany barricades a new gas pipeline from Russia despite the fact that Germany banks upon Russia for its domestic gas usage.
US President Joe Biden has put some serious sanctions on Moscow. "We're implementing full blocking sanctions to large Russian financial institutions, VEB, and their military bank," President Joe Biden said. The move might block the Russian administration from Western financing.
The sanctions imposed on Russia have spurt the volatility in an already highly uncertain market. The antipodean is underperforming against the greenback and is likely to continue underperformance as the safe-haven appeal is getting more traction.
The US dollar index (DXY) has rebounded from Wednesday’s low at 95.97 and has surpassed 96.00 in the early Asian session.
Meanwhile, the quarterly and yearly Wage Price Index (WPI) from the Australian Bureau of Statistics is due on Wednesday. While, the US PMI monthly Composite Reports on Manufacturing and Services has landed at 56, higher than the previous figure of 51.1 on Tuesday.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.722
|Today Daily Change
|0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38
|Today daily open
|0.7193
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7131
|Daily SMA50
|0.7174
|Daily SMA100
|0.7243
|Daily SMA200
|0.7346
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7223
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7166
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7229
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7086
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7315
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6966
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7201
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7188
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7165
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7137
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7108
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7222
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7251
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7279
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
