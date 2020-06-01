AUD/USD remains on track to reach the 0.6770 region in the short-term horizon, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We expected AUD to consolidate within a 0.6580/0.6670 range last Friday. AUD subsequently popped to a high of 0.6683 before easing off to close at 0.6674 (+0.55%). The strong price action upon opening this morning suggests AUD could strengthen further from here. That said, AUD may not be able to maintain a toe-hold above 0.6735 (next resistance is at 0.6770). Support is at 0.6670 followed by 0.6650.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “Last Friday (29 May, spot at 0.6630) we highlighted that AUD ‘could ill-afford to consolidate at these overbought levels or risk of a top would increase quickly’. AUD subsequently eked out a fresh high of 0.6683 before closing at 0.6674 (+0.55%). The strong price action upon opening this morning has resulted in an improvement in momentum but in view of the severely overbought conditions, AUD has to post a daily closing above 0.6705 before further sustained advance towards 0.6770 can be expected. On the downside, a breach of 0.6605 (‘strong support’ level was at 0.6550 last Friday) would indicate that the positive phase that started 2 weeks ago (see annotations in chart below) has run its course.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
