AUD/USD sticks to modest intraday gains just below mid-0.6600s, lacks bullish conviction

- AUD/USD attracts fresh buying on Thursday, albeit seems to struggle to capitalize on the move.
- The upbeat Australian jobs data benefits the domestic currency amid a modest USD weakness.
- Banking crisis fears, hawkish Fed expectations limit the USD losses and seem to cap the major.
The AUD/USD pair regains positive traction on Thursday and reverses a major part of the previous day's slide to sub-0.6600 levels, or the weekly low. The pair, however, retreats a few pips from the daily peak touched during the first half of the European session and is currently placed around the 0.6640-0.6645 region, still up nearly 0.40% for the day.
A positive development surrounding the Credit Suisse saga, along with the upbeat Australian employment figures, turns out to be a key factor lending support to the AUD/USD pair amid a modest US Dollar weakness. In fact, the troubled Swiss bank announced this Thursday that it will exercise an option to borrow up to $54 billion from the Swiss National Bank (SNB) to shore up the liquidity. The Aussie gets an additional lift after the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported that the unemployment rate in February fell back to match the lowest level since the 1970s set in December.
That said, concerns about a broader systemic risk, especially after last week's collapse of two mid-size US banks - Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank - keep a lid on any optimism. This is evident from the prevalent cautious mood around the equity markets, which acts as a headwind for the risk-sensitive Aussie. Apart from this, expectations that the Fed will hike interest rates by at least 25 bps at its upcoming meeting on March 21-22 help limits deeper losses for the safe-haven Greenback and further contribute to capping the upside for the AUD/USD pair, at least for the time being.
The aforementioned fundamental backdrop, along with the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) dovish shift recently, signalling that it might be nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle, favours the AUD/USD bears. Even from a technical perspective, this week's repeated failures to find acceptance above the 0.6700 round-figure mark suggest that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the downside. Market participants now look to the US economic docket, featuring Weekly Initial Jobless Claims, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, Building Permits and Housing Starts, for a fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6642
|Today Daily Change
|0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|0.35
|Today daily open
|0.6619
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6732
|Daily SMA50
|0.6876
|Daily SMA100
|0.6773
|Daily SMA200
|0.6769
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6712
|Previous Daily Low
|0.659
|Previous Weekly High
|0.677
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6564
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7158
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6698
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6636
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6665
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6569
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6518
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6447
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.669
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6762
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6812
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains near 1.0600, ECB in focus
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory near 1.0600 despite having retreated from session highs. The pair is finding its feet amid a positive shift in the risk sentiment, as fears ebb over the Credit Suisse crisis. All eyes remain on the ECB's policy announcements.
GBP/USD loses traction, retreats below 1.2050
GBP/USD has lost its traction and declined below 1.2050 after having touched a daily high above 1.2100 in the European morning. Investors remain cautious while waiting to see how the European Central Bank will shape its policy amid market jitters.
Gold holds above $1,920 as US yields lose traction
Gold has regained its traction and climbed above $1,920 during the European trading hours on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield declined below 3.5% and erased a large portion of its daily gains, allowing XAU/USD to stretch higher.
SEC and CFTC at loggerheads over crypto jurisdictional rights
Whether a cryptocurrency is a ‘security’ or a ‘commodity’ is under debate amongst different regulatory bodies. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) thinks that all Proof-of-Stake tokens and digital assets should be treated as securities.
Credit Suisse Crisis: CS rallies 8% on 50 billion CHF lifeline from Swiss central bank
CS stock rallied 8.3% to $2.34 early Thursday after the Swiss investment bank announced it could borrow up to 50 billion Swiss Francs (approximately $54 billion) from the SNB.