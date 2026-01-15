TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/JPY consolidates as intervention risks weigh against strong US data

  • USD/JPY holds near multi-month highs as intervention risks temper follow-through buying.
  • Upbeat US data reinforce the view that the Fed can remain patient on easing.
  • Political uncertainty in Japan weighs on the Yen as snap election risks keep sentiment cautious.
USD/JPY consolidates as intervention risks weigh against strong US data
Vishal ChaturvediVishal ChaturvediFXStreet

The Japanese Yen (JPY) treads water against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday, as USD/JPY lacks strong follow-through buying amid lingering intervention risks tied to excessive Yen weakness.

At the time of writing, the pair trades around 158.50, little changed on the day, remaining near its highest level since July 2024.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against a basket of six major currencies, trades around 99.41, its highest level since December 3, as stronger-than-expected US economic data reinforced the view that the Federal Reserve (Fed) can remain patient on further policy easing, even as markets continue to price in two rate cuts this year.

Data released by the US Department of Labor showed that Weekly Initial Jobless Claims fell to 198,000 in the week ended January 10, undershooting market expectations of 215,000. The previous week’s figure was revised lower to 207,000 from 208,000.

Meanwhile, the four-week moving average of Initial Claims fell to 205,000 from a downwardly revised 211,500.

Regional manufacturing data also improved, with the Empire State index rising into positive territory at 7.7 from -3.7, while the Philadelphia Fed survey climbed to 12.6 from -8.8.

Further support came from cautious remarks by Fed officials. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said he still expects the Fed to cut interest rates this year but stressed that incoming data are needed to affirm that outlook, adding that rates "can still go down a fair amount" only if there is firm evidence inflation is retreating.

Separately, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said the Fed needs to keep policy restrictive because inflation remains too high, adding that price pressures could persist through 2026 even as he expects growth to stay above 2%.

In Japan, political uncertainty continues to weigh on sentiment after reports that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi plans to dissolve parliament next week and call a snap parliamentary election.

At the same time, markets remain wary that sustained Yen weakness could complicate the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) monetary policy path as the central bank proceeds cautiously with policy normalization.

Japanese Yen FAQs

The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.

One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.

Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.

The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I am a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market. I enjoy breaking down complex economic trends and turning them into clear, actionable insights that help traders stay ahead of the curve.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains offered, challenges the 200-day SMA

EUR/USD remains offered, challenges the 200-day SMA

EUR/USD adds to the current leg lower and comes just pips away from its significant 200-day SMA around 1.1580 as the NA session draws to a close on Thursday. The deeper drop comes in response to the intense advance in the Greenback, this time propped up by firm US data and higher US Treasury yields.

GBP/USD drops to four-week lows near 1.3360

GBP/USD drops to four-week lows near 1.3360

Moving in step with other risk-sensitive peers, GBP/USD is attracting heavier selling and has slipped below the key 1.3400 support on Thursday to hit fresh four-week troughs. Cable’s decline reflects a firmer US Dollar as investors keep evaluating the latest batch of US data.

Gold remains offered just above $4,600

Gold remains offered just above $4,600

Gold is giving back part of its recent strong run, managing to bounce off earlier lows and reclaim the area beyond the $4,600 mark per troy ounce on Thursday. The pullback comes as the Greenback regains traction, Treasury yields move higher, and some profit-taking kicks in.

Bitmine to invest $200 million in Beast Industries as investors await shareholders' vote result

Bitmine to invest $200 million in Beast Industries as investors await shareholders' vote result

Ethereum (ETH) treasury firm Bitmine Immersion (BMNR) said it will invest $200 million in Beast Industries, the company founded by YouTube creator Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, according to a statement on Thursday.

Why investors are rotating into Asia

Why investors are rotating into Asia

This isn’t “Sell America” — it’s “Buy breadth.” Investors are diversifying away from narrow US leadership and looking for returns that aren’t concentrated in a handful of mega-caps.

Ripple remains under pressure as licensing operations expand across Europe

Ripple remains under pressure as licensing operations expand across Europe

XRP lags behind other crypto majors, declining for the second consecutive day on Thursday. Ripple secures preliminary approval for an Electronic Money Institution license from the CSSF, Luxembourg's financial regulator.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers