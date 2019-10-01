AUD/USD steadies around 0.6700 after RBA-inspired fall

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) lowered policy rate by 25 basis points as expected.
  • The RBA also left the door open for further rate cuts.
  • US Dollar Index continues to push higher on Tuesday.

After spiking to a session high of 0.6766 with the initial reaction to the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) monetary policy announcements during the Asian trading hours, the AUD/USD pair made a sharp U-Turn and slumped to its lowest level in four weeks at 0.6694. As of writing, the pair was trading near the 0.6700 handle, erasing 0.75%, or 50 pips, on a daily basis.

The RBA adopts a dovish stance to weigh on the Aussie

As expected, the RBA on Tuesday announced that it cut its policy rate by 25 basis points to 0.75%. In its policy statement, the bank said that it was reasonable to expect an extended period of low rates and reiterated that it will ease the policy rate further if needed. 

Commenting on the monetary policy outlook, RBA Governor Phillip Lowe noted that the main issue for the economy at the moment was geopolitical uncertainty, particularly the United States (US) - China trade dispute.

Assessing the RBA's announcements, “Consistent with the cut, the commentary in the post-meeting statement was more dovish and leaves open the way for further rate cuts," said Felicity Emmett, senior economist at ANZ.

"We think the RBA will ease again, with the evolution of the data and global central bank decisions important in determining the timing of the next cut.”

On the other hand, ahead of the critical Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data releases from the US, the US Dollar Index is preserving its strength to further weigh on the pair. At the moment, the index is moving sideways near the mid-99s, a little below the multi-year high that it set at 99.59 earlier in the day.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6696
Today Daily Change -0.0055
Today Daily Change % -0.81
Today daily open 0.6751
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6812
Daily SMA50 0.6806
Daily SMA100 0.688
Daily SMA200 0.6993
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6771
Previous Daily Low 0.674
Previous Weekly High 0.6806
Previous Weekly Low 0.6738
Previous Monthly High 0.6895
Previous Monthly Low 0.6687
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6752
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6759
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6737
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6724
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6707
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6768
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6785
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6798

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD struggles below 1.09 amid weak inflation data

EUR/USD struggles below 1.09 amid weak inflation data

EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.09 after hitting a new two-year low, following up on the worst quarterly loss since early 2018. Euro-zone inflation figures disappointed with 0.9%. US ISM Manufacturing PMI is eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains below 1.23 as markets await a new Brexit plan

GBP/USD remains below 1.23 as markets await a new Brexit plan

GBP/USD kicks off the fourth quarter depressed below 1.23. Markets await details of PM Johnson's new Brexit plan that may be shot down by the EU. Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 48.3 points.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: holding near monthly highs, bullish

USD/JPY: holding near monthly highs, bullish

Japanese confidence among manufacturers worsened in the three months to September. Dollar’s momentum backed by tepid macroeconomic data elsewhere. USD/JPY bullish, needs a solid catalyst to surpass the 108.45 region, this month high.

USD/JPY News

Gold plummets to near 2-month lows, around $1460

Gold plummets to near 2-month lows, around $1460

US-China trade optimism continues to weigh on the commodity’s safe-haven status. Rising US bond yields fueled the ongoing USD bullish run and add to the selling bias. The overnight breakthrough neckline support further aggravates the bearish slide.

Gold News

Bitcoin: Rebound at the line that keeps the bulls in play

Bitcoin: Rebound at the line that keeps the bulls in play

The first day of October brings us substantial rises in the Crypto market. The market reached multiple considerable resistance lines in just one day. The focus is on the short term, as the next few hours may be decisive for the end of the year.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures