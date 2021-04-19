AUD/USD: Stays firmer towards 0.7800 on US dollar weakness, focus on RBA minutes

- AUD/USD halts consolidation of Monday’s heavy gains, remains positive off-late.
- US dollar index drops the heaviest in four months to revisit early March lows.
- Risk dwindles amid light calendar, mixed updates on covid and US infrastructure spending.
- PBOC Interest Rate Decision, RBA Minutes to decorate calendar, risk catalysts will be the key.
AUD/USD picks up bids to 0.7760, following its run-up to refresh the monthly top by 0.7785, amid the early Tuesday morning in Asia. The aussie initially benefited from the US dollar weakness and the run-up in equities before trimming the intraday gains over Wall Street’s pullback over a light calendar and thin macros off-late.
Greenback weakness is the key...
With the US dollar index (DXY) marking the heaviest losses since December 17, AUD/USD bulls ignore an absence of major catalysts to portray an uptrend. The run-up might have taken clues from the US Treasury yields, up 3.7 basis points (bps) to 1.61% by the end of Monday’s North American session. However, Wall Street’s negative closing depresses the market optimists.
While a long queue of the earnings report and the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes weigh on the risks, recently picking up vaccinations and hopes of breaking the deadlock over US President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure spending plan favor the sentiment. Additionally, the opening of the Australia-New Zealand travel restrictions add to the risk-on mood but the Oz nations are cautious over the moves amid the latest virus strains and slow jabbing in Europe and Asia. It’s worth mentioning that an impressive hike in Australia’s HIA New Home Sales for March, worth around 90.3% versus 22.9% prior, also backed the AUD/USD buyers.
Against this backdrop, Wall Street benchmarks fail to keep the initial run-up towards Friday’s record tops, needless to mention the negative daily closing. Commodities also flashed mixed signals as crude oil gained but gold eased.
Looking forward, RBA minutes may unveil the Aussie central bank’s optimism after the latest upside surprises into the key economics. However, the policymakers remain divided over their employment view, amid mixed readings, which in turn can test the AUD/USD upside. Also, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is likely to keep one-year and five-year benchmark interest rates unchanged, respectively around 3.85% and 4.65%. However, policy guidance will be the key to follow for fresh impulse.
It should be noted that the chatters over levying fresh rules on tech shares, which are considered negative, join uncertainty concerning US President Biden’s economic relief plan and covid to tame the AUD/USD bulls.
Technical analysis
Sustained trading beyond the 50-day SMA level of 0.7720 favors the AUD/USD bulls to eye the 0.7800 threshold during the further upside. However, multiple tops around 0.7800, marked since early January, can test the buyers afterward.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7757
|Today Daily Change
|27 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.35%
|Today daily open
|0.773
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7645
|Daily SMA50
|0.7722
|Daily SMA100
|0.7671
|Daily SMA200
|0.7429
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.776
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7724
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7762
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7585
|Previous Monthly High
|0.785
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7737
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7746
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7716
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7702
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.768
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7753
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7775
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7789
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates above 1.2000
The EUR/USD pair trades near a daily high of 1.2047, holding on to early gains. The greenback was sold-off mainly in the London session, unable to recover despite bouncing yields.
GBP/USD soars toward 1.40 on vaccine optimism, greenback retreat
GBP/USD is on the rise, surging toward 1.40 as the greenback is on the back foot, despite an advance in Treausry yields. Britain's successful vaccination campaign and an optimistic market mood also support cable.
Gold: Top-side failures puts focus back to the $1,750's
The daily chart has seen a bullish close, and there is room to go on the upside yet. With that being said, the prior highs looking left have a confluence with a 50% mean reversion of the last few sessions of bullish closes.
DOGE base targets at least 30% upside
Dogecoin price declined almost 50% from the April 16 high to the April 17 low, reminding speculators that DOGE did have two sides. Since the price low, the altcoin rallied close to the all-time high at $0.4532 by April 19.
European Central Bank Preview: Five reasons for Lagarde to lift the euro
"Delayed, not derailed" – that has been the message coming from Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, and she will likely repeat it. However, while the Frankfurt-based institution announced it would bring forward some of its support in its March meeting, the view could be significantly different this time.